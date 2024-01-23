Mosquito Repellent Market Poised for Accelerated Growth with Emphasis on Cream & Oil Products and Online Distribution

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mosquito Repellent Market by Product (Clip-on Repellents, Coil, Cream & oil), Distribution Channel (Offline Mode, Online Mode) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest findings reflect a robust market expansion from USD 5.85 billion in 2023 to an anticipated USD 9.86 billion by 2030, cruising at a compelling CAGR of 7.74% over the forecast period.
The detailed analysis within the report dissects the market's multifaceted segments, including the burgeoning demand for cream & oil-based repellents and the burgeoning trend of online shopping influencing the online mode distribution channel. The evaluation casts light on the ardent rise of innovative products and their profound impact on consumers and market dynamics.
Market Segmentation & Regional Deep-Dive
- An intricate segmentation analysis categorizes the market into products ranging from clip-on repellents to vaporizers, and distribution channels marked by offline and online modes.
- A geographical perspective exemplifies market performance in significant hubs including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with granular insights into key regional trends and consumer preferences.
The report addresses questions critical to market leaders and investors, aimed at aiding their strategic decisions. These include in-depth ponderings over market sizing, segment focus, technology trends, competitive intelligence, and visionary product innovation.
With precision analytics and strategic recommendations, the report variant available offers invaluable intelligence, marking a cornerstone for those seeking to capture the essence and potential of the Mosquito Repellent Market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.27 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- DABUR INDIA LIMITED
- EarthKind, LLC
- Enesis Group
- Godrej Consumer Products Limited
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Herbal Strategi Homecare Private Limited
- Jyothy Labs Limited
- PelGar International Limited
- PIC Corporation
- Quantum, Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
- Sawyer Products, Inc.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
