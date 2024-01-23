Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marble Product Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Companies in this industry manufacture marble products for construction, renovation and landscaping. Businesses benefited from high wages and low unemployment, as it caused aggregate private investment to swell. Higher private investment enabled companies to spend more on nonresidential construction, boosting downstream demand for the industry. Private investment fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, which depressed revenue in 2020. Manufacturers still benefited from low interest rates during the pandemic, as it accelerated housing starts and encouraged spending on home improvement. Rates have risen in recent years as the Federal Reserve has been combatting inflation, causing demand for housing to dwindle and reducing a revenue stream for manufacturers. The appreciating US dollar has also constrained exports, creating more challenges for manufacturers.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.

