Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marble Product Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Companies in this industry manufacture marble products for construction, renovation and landscaping. Businesses benefited from high wages and low unemployment, as it caused aggregate private investment to swell. Higher private investment enabled companies to spend more on nonresidential construction, boosting downstream demand for the industry. Private investment fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, which depressed revenue in 2020. Manufacturers still benefited from low interest rates during the pandemic, as it accelerated housing starts and encouraged spending on home improvement. Rates have risen in recent years as the Federal Reserve has been combatting inflation, causing demand for housing to dwindle and reducing a revenue stream for manufacturers. The appreciating US dollar has also constrained exports, creating more challenges for manufacturers.
Companies in this industry manufacture marble products for construction, renovation and landscaping.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnacbw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.