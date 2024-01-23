North America API Security Market Anticipates 31.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, Driven by Cybersecurity Trends and Demand for Secure Public & Private APIs

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Platform & Solutions and Services), By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Deployment Mode, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis of the North America Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market is now available, revealing critical insights into the sector’s anticipated growth and the pivotal trends shaping its trajectory. This new report delves into the market size, share, and industry trends, with a forecast spanning from 2023 to 2030.

The forecast indicates a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.4%, highlighting the burgeoning need for sophisticated API security solutions across various verticals. API security has become a top priority for businesses and organizations as they fend off cyber threats and strive to protect their digital assets. The increasing sophistication and frequency of cyber-attacks targeting APIs necessitate robust security platforms and services that can secure sensitive data and systems. The pivotal role of API security is accentuated by its integration within systems that handle sensitive financial, medical, and personal information.

Insightful Market Segmentation

The market report segments the North America API Security Market based on offerings, verticals, organization sizes, deployment modes, and countries. These segments give an in-depth view of the market landscape, aiding stakeholders in identifying areas of interest and potential growth opportunities. Crucial sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT & telecom, and retail are among the verticals analyzed in the report.

Crucial Developments Across Regions

The United States has emerged as the dominant player in this market, a position it is expected to maintain through 2030, demonstrating considerable advancements in the API security sector. The emergent Canadian and Mexican markets are also showing significant growth and are poised to bring new opportunities to the region’s API security landscape.

Key Market Dynamics

An increased focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery in the U.S., leveraging APIs for improved service quality and patient satisfaction.





Expanding healthcare APIs across North America, driven by a combination of digital literacy and supportive policies.





Growing integration of API in various market verticals, accentuating the need for enhanced security measures.

Contributors to Market Expansion Impact of Large Enterprises and Emerging Trends



Large enterprises are a significant segment contributing to the growth of the API security market. The adaption of cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployment modes influences the market dynamics extensively, with cloud-based solutions seeing an uptick due to their scalability and accessibility. This market analysis is an indispensable tool for entities operating within the North American API security sector, offering strategic insights into the current market trends, sizing, forecasts, and the competitive landscape. It provides an extensive overview of key players who are shaping the market with their innovative solutions aimed at bolstering the security of APIs against the backdrop of evolving cyber threats.



