Vitamin D Therapy Market Poised for Significant Growth, Driven by Increasing Demand for Parenteral Administration and Prescription Drugs

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vitamin D Therapy Market by Route of Administration (Oral Route of Administration, Parenteral Route of Administration), Purchasing Pattern (Over-The-Counter Drugs, Prescription Drugs), Age Group, Indication - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare sector witnesses a comprehensive analysis with the unveiling of a new research report on the booming Vitamin D Therapy Market. A valuable resource for industry stakeholders, the report provides a meticulous market overview, anticipating substantial growth and a CAGR of 12.75% from 2024 to 2030, scaling the market value to a projected USD 7.42 billion by 2030.

Offering insight into the market dynamics, the report discusses the FPNV Positioning Matrix, a crucial tool that evaluates vendors' business strategies and product satisfaction, facilitating informed decision-making for users. The market share analysis further contributes to a deeper understanding by delineating the contribution of various competitors within the market landscape.

Engaging Key Company Profiles

The report highlights key companies making significant strides in the Vitamin D Therapy Market. Among the notable names are industry leaders engaging in innovative practices to meet the growing demands for Vitamin D therapy across various indications.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The dossier segments the market to facilitate targeted analytics across various facets of the market:

Route of Administration: Oral and Parenteral

Oral and Parenteral Purchasing Pattern: Over-The-Counter and Prescription Drugs

Over-The-Counter and Prescription Drugs Age Group: Adults, Children

Adults, Children Indication: Including but not limited to Autoimmune Disorders, Muscle Weakness, Osteoporosis, Rickets, and Skin Diseases

Including but not limited to Autoimmune Disorders, Muscle Weakness, Osteoporosis, Rickets, and Skin Diseases Geographic Segmentation: Detailed country-wise and regional insights for a global perspective

In addition to market penetration and diversification, the report offers insights into competitive assessments and intelligence, highlighting the various strategies, certifications, regulatory approvals, and manufacturing capabilities of key players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Amway Corp.

Bayer AG

Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Healthy Body LLC

Merck KGaA

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Superior Supplement Manufacturing

The Zydus group

Vitablend Nederland B.V.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpqdgn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment