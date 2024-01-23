Diabetic Retinopathy Market Poised for Growth Driven by Advanced Management Types and Expanding Regional Demand, Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market by Type (Non-proliferative DR, Proliferative DR), Management (Anti-VEGF Therapy, Intraocular Steroid Injection, Laser Surgery) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market research report unveils critical analysis on the future of the Diabetic Retinopathy industry with data-backed predictions envisaging significant growth propelled by innovation in treatment management and an upsurge in demand across global regions. Anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 17.69%, the market's landscape is expected to transform, reaching an estimated valuation of USD 1,177.20 million by 2030 from a prior USD 376.38 million in 2023.

The report meticulously dissects the Diabetic Retinopathy market segmentation, emphasizing the emergence of Non-proliferative and Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy cases and the paramount importance of Anti-VEGF Therapy, Intraocular Steroid Injection, Laser Surgery and Vitrectomy in disease management. In-depth regional analysis showcases significant market growth stimulators across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, offering a holistic understanding of geographic intricacies influencing the market trajectory.

Key insights from the report include:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive data offered by leading market participants.





Market Development: In-depth profiling of emerging markets complemented by analyses of mature segments.





Market Diversification: Elaborative insights into new product developments, unexplored regions, and recent investments.





Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: An all-encompassing evaluation of market shares, strategies, and product innovations.





Product Development & Innovation: Forward-looking perspectives on upcoming technologies and pioneering product advancements.

The findings in this report provide valuable guidance for stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and investors seeking to navigate the complex Diabetic Retinopathy landscape and capitalize on the opportunities uncovered within. The projections and analyses presented offer a robust foundation for strategy formulation and market entry, cementing their role in driving innovation and therapeutic progress in the Diabetic Retinopathy sector.

As the prevalence of diabetes continues to escalate globally, the informative dissections and future-oriented insights offered are indispensable tools for those determined to hold a vanguard position in this rapidly evolving market landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $441.48 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1177.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Allergan PLC

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Bayer AG

BCN PEPTIDES, S.A.U.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Novartis AG

Opthea Limited

Oxurion NV

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sirnaomics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uogaxm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment