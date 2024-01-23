Chitosan Market Surges, Projected to Hit USD 9.3 Bn by 2033, With a 10.41% CAGR | Marketresearch.biz

New York, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chitosan market was valued at USD 3.53 billion in 2023 with significant growth and is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2033 with an outstanding CAGR of 10.41%.



The Chitosan market experiences a surge in demand driven by a growing appetite for advanced technologies and eco-friendly products. Extracted from chitin found in crustaceans and fungi, Chitosan is bio-degradable and eco-friendly, making it a sought-after material for anti-microbial food packaging films. Its application extends to wound dressing, leveraging its gel-forming potential. In biomedical realms, Chitosan exhibits exceptional mucoadhesive features, accelerates healing, and is integral to tissue engineering and drug delivery systems.

The biomedical applications of Chitosan includes wound-healing formulations in various forms like gel, sponge, and active dressing. It is also explored in drug discovery, with applications across oral, ocular, and skin routes. Notably, Chitosan serves as a brain drug delivery carrier for conditions like cancer, epilepsy, migraine, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's.

Addressing global health concerns, Chitosan is gaining traction in weight management. With over 51% of the world's population grappling with obesity or overweight issues, Chitosan's fiber-rich composition makes it an ideal choice for weight loss. As a source of insoluble fibers, Chitosan expands in the stomach, promoting a prolonged feeling of fullness. The market anticipates substantial growth, driven by its crucial role in the medical sector and rising demand for eco-friendly solutions, positioning Chitosan as a versatile and essential element in various industries.

Key Takeaways

Driving Factors

Applications of Water Treatment

Chitosan's efficacy in reducing contaminants like kaolinite and turbidity in drinking water, with reductions of 87-90% at doses of 1-3 mg/L, underlines its potential. Its ability to effectively remove diverse contaminants, including heavy metals and dyes from wastewater, positions it as a preferred choice in municipal water treatment. The low cost and high efficiency of chitosan in water purification, coupled with the increasing global focus on sustainable water management, are pivotal in expanding the chitosan market.

Emergence of the Biomedical Sector

Chitosan is increasingly used in applications such as bandages and tissue engineering. Its benefits in wound management, such as promoting moist environments conducive to healing and stimulating natural hyaluronic acid synthesis, make it invaluable. The expanding biomedical market, projected to grow significantly, is a testament to chitosan's rising demand, marking it as a vital material in medical applications.

Restraining Factors

Regulatory Restrictions in Key Markets

In certain countries, particularly within the European Union and North America, strict regulations require more comprehensive safety data before chitosan can be widely used. These stringent regulatory environments block access to key markets, thereby limiting the potential for market growth. The need for extensive safety data and approval processes creates barriers to entry and delays the adoption of chitosan-based products in these significant markets, consequently restraining the overall growth of the chitosan industry.

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 3.53 Billion Market Size (2033) US$ 9.3 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 10.41% from 2024 to 2033 North America Region Revenue Share 44.60% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Growth Opportunities

High Requirement of Anti-Aging Cosmeceuticals Will Push the Market

Chitosan is gaining popularity for its collagen-boosting effects, making it a desirable ingredient in creams, serums, and facial masks. These products are increasingly marketed as organic and non-toxic, aligning with consumer preferences for more natural skincare solutions. Cosmetic companies recognize the potential of chitosan-based products to command premium prices, given their appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Regional Analysis

North America commands a significant 44.60% of the global chitosan market, driven by advanced biopolymer research, sustainability emphasis, and strong contributions from the U.S. and Canada. The region sees diverse applications, including wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, aligning with stringent environmental regulations. Europe's focus on sustainability and Asia-Pacific's growth, propelled by high production levels and increasing environmental consciousness, further contribute to the expanding chitosan market.

Segment Analysis

By source type, Shrimp dominates the market segment due to its consistent quality and the efficiency of extraction processes. With global shrimp production exceeding 5 million metric tons in 2022, there is a substantial supply of raw materials for chitosan production. Major shrimp-producing countries like China, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Brazil, Ecuador, and Bangladesh contribute significantly to this supply. The extraction of chitosan from these sources is less common due to lower availability and different structural properties of the chitin they contain.

By grade type, Industrial-grade chitosan leads the market segment due to various industrial applications that permit to be used in biopolymers, water treatment as well as various other industrial processes. Food Food-grade chitosan is used in food preservation and as a dietary supplement, while pharmaceutical-grade chitosan is used in drug delivery systems, wound healing, and other medical applications.

By form type, powder form is predominant in the market segment due to convenience in storage handling, handling, and incorporation into diverse products. It is popular in flakes and solution forms. Flakes are used in specific applications where a larger particle size is needed, while solutions are convenient for applications requiring immediate solubility.

By application type, Biomedical and Pharmaceuticals rules the market segment due to its biocompatibility, biodegradability as well as unique chemical properties. It has applications for drug delivery systems as well as wound dressings, tissue engineering, and as a biomaterial in a variety of medical devices. The most important use of Chitosan is for pharmaceutical and biomedical research, as well as Water Treatment as well as Water Treatment, in conjunction with the ongoing advancements and research within these areas, that make them one of the most sought-after products for Chitosan.

Segments covered in this report

By Source

Shrimp

Crab

Lobster

By Grade

Industrial Grade Chitosan

Food Grade Chitosan

Pharmaceutical Grade Chitosan

By Form

Powder

Flakes

Solution

By Application

Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

In the dynamic Chitosan Market, key players such as FMC Corp and Primex EHF lead with large-scale chitosan production, emphasizing quality and sustainable sourcing. KIMICA Corporation and Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd specialize in diverse chitosan applications, aligning with industry trends in water treatment, biomedicine, and cosmetics. Companies like Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH and United Chitotechnologies Inc. carve niches in high-purity chitosan for biomedical and pharmaceutical use. CarboMer, Inc. contributes to market innovation with a focus on advanced chitosan derivatives, showcasing the sector's versatility.

Key Players

CarboMer, Inc.

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

United Chitotechnologies Inc.

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Chitinor AS

FMC Corp

Primex EHF

Chitolytic

KIMICA Corporation

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg Co. Ltd

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co.

Spectrum Chemical MFG Corp.

Meron Biopolymers

Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd

Biopharma Technologies

KitoZyme S.A

Chitosanlab

Advanced Biopolymers AS

Foodchem International Corporation

Recent Developments

In January 2024 , Researchers at the University of Porto and the Federal University of São Paulo developed a biodegradable chitosan-based sponge for treating vulvovaginal candidiasis. The sponge slowly releases clotrimazole, providing effective medication, ease of use, and improved comfort. Clinical trials are the next step, with potential applications beyond candidiasis treatment. The study was supported by FAPESP. In

, Researchers at the University of Porto and the Federal University of São Paulo developed a biodegradable chitosan-based sponge for treating vulvovaginal candidiasis. The sponge slowly releases clotrimazole, providing effective medication, ease of use, and improved comfort. Clinical trials are the next step, with potential applications beyond candidiasis treatment. The study was supported by FAPESP. In In September 2023 , Tidal Vision, a green chemistry startup, raised over $20 million and acquired customer Clear Water Services. The Bellingham-based company transforms waste crab shells into biodegradable chitosan for various applications, including water purification and flame-retardant alternatives.

, Tidal Vision, a green chemistry startup, raised over $20 million and acquired customer Clear Water Services. The Bellingham-based company transforms waste crab shells into biodegradable chitosan for various applications, including water purification and flame-retardant alternatives. In July 2023 , Researchers in São Paulo, Brazil, developed a biodegradable film using a compound derived from limonene (citrus fruit peel) and chitosan (crustacean exoskeletons). The film shows enhanced antioxidant properties and is a sustainable alternative for food packaging, with potential applications in various fields. The study addresses the challenges of combining these materials, paving the way for more sustainable and effective packaging solutions.

, Researchers in São Paulo, Brazil, developed a biodegradable film using a compound derived from limonene (citrus fruit peel) and chitosan (crustacean exoskeletons). The film shows enhanced antioxidant properties and is a sustainable alternative for food packaging, with potential applications in various fields. The study addresses the challenges of combining these materials, paving the way for more sustainable and effective packaging solutions. In June 2023, Chinova Bioworks, a Canadian startup, is expanding its production capacity four-fold to meet the demand for its natural preservative, Chiber, made from upcycled mushroom stalks. The company, known for turning mushroom stalks into chitosan-based preservatives, is targeting non-alcoholic beer producers, plant-based dairy, and vegan fining agents.

