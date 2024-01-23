Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market to Reach USD 1,171.29 Million by 2030: Unveiling a Comprehensive Research Report

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market by Product (Cohesive, Combined, Dispersive), Application (Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Keratoplasty), End User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Emerging trends, market penetration, and forecasts within the ophthalmic medical field are now illuminated in a cutting-edge research report highlighting the Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market. Evidence-based insights present an in-depth look into this evolving industry, charting its progression to an impressive 8.70% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) up to the year 2030.
Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape
The Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market, valued at USD 648.33 million in 2023, is flourishing, underscored by the rising prevalence of eye-related disorders and an aging global population. In-depth analysis reveals the market dynamics and growth drivers, particularly spotlighting cohesive, dispersive, and combined product categories while exploring applications across cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, and keratoplasty.
Technological Advancements and Regional Insights
Market segmentation encompasses a broad geographical spectrum, detailing American, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA regions. The report delves into how advancements in surgical technology and heightened awareness of eye health maintain a steady market cadence. A regional perspective offers tailored insights into consumer behaviors and regional vendor performance, fostering a clear understanding of localised market dynamics.
Key Companies and Forward-Looking Strategies
- Notable players such as Alcon Inc. and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated are among those driving market innovation and consumer trust through pioneering research and product enhancement.
- Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are pivotal in vendor strategies to capitalize on market opportunities and amplify their product portfolios.
- The report underscores the critical nature of R&D and product innovation in sustaining relevance and delivering superior patient outcomes in the eye health space.
The forecasts and analytical data within this report serve as an indispensable tool for stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders seeking to understand the intricacies of the Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market and strategize accordingly for the years ahead.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$648.33 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1171.29 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced BioMatrix
- Advin Health Care
- Alcon Inc.
- Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- Beaver-Visitec International, Inc.
- Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited
- Bohus BioTech AB
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- CIMA Technology, Inc.
- Contipro a.s.
- Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Ildong Hyaltech Co., Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Kewpie Corporation
- LG Chem Life Sciences
- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.
- Maxigen Biotech Inc.
- Ophtechnics Unlimited
- Precision Lens
- Rayner Group
- SERVImed Industrial S.p.A.
