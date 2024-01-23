Circulating Tumor Cells Market Projected to Exceed US$ 81.6 Bn by 2033 at CAGR of 19.11% | Marketresearch.biz Report

New York, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The circulating tumor cells market was valued at USD 14.84 billion in 2023 with significant growth and is projected to reach USD 81.6 billion by 2033 with an outstanding CAGR of 19.11% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.



The burgeoning demand driven by changing lifestyles and the surge in genetic disorders propels the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) market, offering an alternative approach to cancer study through liquid biopsy. CTCs not only reveal tumor presence but also indicate cancer development or spreading, particularly in the initial stages. Alarming cancer statistics, such as over 1,958,310 new cases and 609,820 deaths in the US, 14,61,427 cases in India in 2022, and a high positive rate of CTCs in tumor patients per a BMC cancer report, underscore the critical need for advanced diagnostics.

CTCs, acting as seeds for metastases, preserve tumor heterogeneity and serve as therapeutic targets and clinical biomarkers. Despite certain constraints, the isolation and culture of CTCs prove crucial for therapy, disease evolution, and real-time genomic classification. Novel liquid biopsy technology, enabling accurate tumor diagnosis and treatment, offers benefits like easy procurement and dynamic monitoring information. Live CTCs facilitate in vitro analysis of tumor morphology and function, contributing to tumor efficacy evaluation, prognosis assessment, and treatment decision-making.



The market is witnessing growth in CTC identification methods based on unique molecular substances, exhibiting high sensitivity and specificity in detecting single tumor cells. As CTCs mimic cancer features, their prevalence is expected to rise, supporting therapeutic and medical treatment advancements and driving market expansion in the years to come.

Key Takeaways

CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods form the technology-dominant segment due to the methods used in the detection and examination of CTCs from blood samples.

Blood rules the specimen market segment due to its capability of CTCs in blood to offer valuable insight into the molecular properties of cancers.

Kits and Reagents lead the product type market segment due to CTC identification, detection, and analysis are crucial components of research and clinical contexts.

Research dominates the application market segment due to the wide utilization of CTCs in research on cancer.

dominates the application market segment due to the wide utilization of CTCs in research on cancer. North America dominates the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) market with a substantial 39% share, fueled by advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant cancer research investments, and a high prevalence of cases.

Driving Factors

Detecting the Initial Cancer

The ability of CTCs to provide early warnings allows for timely intervention, potentially improving patient outcomes. CTCs, shed by tumors into the bloodstream, can be indicative of cancer recurrence and metastasis at a stage when traditional imaging might not detect it. This aspect of early detection is crucial, especially in cancers known for their aggressive nature and late discovery. The technology's growing precision in identifying these cells furthers its utility and market demand.

Customized Medicines

Analysing CTCs provides insights into specific cancer biomarkers and mutations unique to each patient. This information is invaluable in crafting personalized treatment plans and offering more targeted and effective therapies. The growing emphasis on tailor-made medical approaches, driven by unique patient profiles, underpins the expanding role and market for CTC analysis, marking a shift towards more individualized and effective cancer treatment strategies.

Restraining Factors

High Expensive CTC Testing Limits

Many laboratories and medical facilities cannot afford the high equipment and testing costs associated with CTC analysis. For example, Michigan Medicine reported that the cost of a CTC test is approximately $2,689.00, which includes a $451.00 fee for professional interpretation. This cost, often not covered by insurance, becomes the patient's responsibility, making it prohibitive for many. The lack of affordable options restricts the accessibility and adoption of CTC testing, particularly in settings where funding and insurance coverage are limited.

Growth Opportunities

Technological Advancement

Advances in areas like microfluidics and the development of tumor-specific capture molecules enhance the efficiency and accuracy of CTC isolation and analysis. These advancements increase the utility of CTCs in clinical settings, making them more appealing for diagnostic and monitoring purposes in oncology. As these technologies continue to evolve and demonstrate increased precision and reliability, the adoption of CTC analysis in clinical practice is expected to rise, further driving growth in this market sector.

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 14.84 Billion Market Size (2033) US$ 81.6 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 19.11% from 2024 to 2033 North America Region Revenue Share 39% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) market with a substantial 39% share, fueled by advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant cancer research investments, and a high prevalence of cases. The U.S., housing leading oncology-focused biotech and pharmaceutical companies, drives market strength. Robust R&D activities, technological advancements, and collaborations contribute to market dynamics. Europe's market thrives on innovative oncology research, stringent regulations, and the adoption of personalized medicine. Asia-Pacific experiences rapid CTC market growth, propelled by emerging markets, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increased cancer awareness.

Segment Analysis

By Technology Type, CTC Detection & Enrichment methods form the dominant segment due to the methods used in the detection and examination of CTCs from blood samples. The advancements in these technologies have significantly improved the ability to detect CTCs even at low concentrations, making them vital for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection. These technologies offer more detailed molecular profiling of CTCs, but their complexity and cost currently limit their widespread adoption compared to traditional detection and enrichment methods.

By Specimen Type, Blood rules the market segment due to its capability of CTCs in blood to offer valuable insight into the molecular properties of cancers. The tests based on blood, also known as liquid biopsies, allow the identification and analysis of CTCs without the requirement for invasive tissue biopsies. However, the ease and minimal invasiveness of blood sampling make it the most widely used specimen for CTC analysis.

By Product Type, Kits and Reagents lead the market segment due to CTC identification, detection, and analysis are crucial components of research and clinical contexts. These are vital for ensuring the validity and precision of CTC analysis. the widespread use and the fundamental function that Kits & Reagents in CTC analysis prove their superiority in the market segment.

By Application type, Research dominates the market segment due to the wide utilization of CTCs in research on cancer for studying the biology of tumors in terms of metastasis-related mechanisms and resistance to drugs. In clinical settings, CTC analysis is increasingly being used for cancer diagnosis, monitoring treatment response, and predicting prognosis. However, the current use of CTCs in clinical practice is limited compared to their extensive application in research settings, due to ongoing validation and standardization challenges.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods

Advanced CTC Detection Technologies

By Specimen

Blood

Bone Marrow

Other Body Fluids

By Product

Kits & Reagents

Blood Collection Tubes

Devices or Systems

By Application

Clinical/Liquid Biopsy

Research

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Player Analysis

In the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) market, companies like BIOCEPT, Inc. and Epic Sciences lead with innovative CTC analysis techniques, driving non-invasive cancer diagnosis and shaping the future of personalized treatment. Fluxion Biosciences, Inc. and Greiner Bio-One International GmbH provide specialized platforms for accurate CTC detection, emphasizing efficient methods for understanding tumor progression. Miltenyi Biotec and Biolidics Limited excel in cell separation and detection technologies, enhancing the sensitivity of CTC testing crucial for cancer research and treatment monitoring

Key Players

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Canopus Bioscience Ltd.

QIAGEN Bio-Techne Corporation

AVIVA Biosciences

BIOCEPT, Inc.

Ikonisys Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

IVDiagnostics BioFluidica

Biolidics Limited

Creativ MicroTech, Inc.

LungLife AI, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center report promising results from the AMPLIFY-201 trial of ELI-002, a vaccine targeting KRAS mutations in colorectal and pancreatic cancer. The "off the shelf" vaccine aims to prevent cancer recurrence and showed a T cell response in over 80% of participants, indicating immune system activation. The phase 2 trial will further assess safety and efficacy.

In December 2023, Dr. Howard I. Scher's impactful career in prostate cancer research includes leading the Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials Consortium, pioneering biomarker development, and advancing treatments like abiraterone and enzalutamide. His focus on precision medicine continues with liquid biopsy innovations.

In December 2023, Researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science introduced Zman-seq, a groundbreaking method for time-resolved single-cell transcriptomics, enabling tracking of cellular history within tissues. This innovation may revolutionize cancer therapy by understanding immune dysfunction dynamics in glioblastoma.

