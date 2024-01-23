Ophthalmic Knives Market Projected to Surge to USD 3.21 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.69% During 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Knives Market by Product Type (Crescent Knives, MVR Knives, Slit Knives), Usage (Disposable, Reusable), Blade Type, Application, End User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the Ophthalmic Knives Market, analyzing growth trends, product types, and application usage from 2024 to 2030, has been added to our collection of in-depth market studies. This pivotal industry report estimates the market size at a substantial USD 2.18 billion in 2023 and forecasts growth to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2030, driven by advancements in surgical technologies and the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic illnesses.





In-Depth Market Share Analysis Insightful Vendor Performance Reviews



The report features a detailed Market Share Analysis, furnishing a profound review of vendor performance and contributions in terms of revenue and customer base. By shedding light on competitive dynamics and depicting the accumulation, fragmentation, and dominance trends, this analysis grants businesses a clearer understanding of their market standing.

Segmentation and Lucrative Avenues

The Ophthalmic Knives Market is meticulously segmented to cover various products and applications, from crescent and MVR knives to uses in cataract and glaucoma surgeries. This segmentation is instrumental for stakeholders to decode the revenue potential across different sectors and pinpoint emerging opportunities.

Product Type - Inclusive of Crescent Knives, MVR Knives, Slit Knives

Usage - Disposables poised to increase in demand due to their safety and convenience

Blade Type - Shifting preferences towards Diamond and Stainless Steel blades

Application - Cataract surgeries continuing to be a significant application area

End User - Hospitals and Specialized Clinics as primary end users

Growth Indicators and Regional Exposure

The research report pinpoints several growth indicators, including market penetration, strategic regional expansions, and diversification avenues. The study offers exposure to high-growth regions and analyzes mature market segments that hold potential for business investment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Accutome, Inc.

Altomed Ltd.

Appasamy Associates

Applesurg Surgical Instruments

ASICO, LLC

BVI Medical

Corza Ophthalmology

GWS Surgicals LLP

Millennium Surgical Corporation

Ophtechnics Unlimited

Optiedge

RUMEX International Co.

Sidapharm

Surgistar

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Tecfen Medical

