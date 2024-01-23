Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market to Reach $2.45 Billion by 2027, Driven by Growing Biologics Demand

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lyophilization services market for biopharmaceuticals has observed a significant upsurge, projected to accelerate from $1.50 billion in 2022 to an anticipated $2.45 billion by 2027, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This rapid growth trajectory is attributed to the escalating demand for biologics, leading to increased reliance on freeze-drying techniques to preserve and stabilize these sophisticated biological products.
The latest in-depth market analysis has revealed key trends influencing the sector, with technological advancements playing a critical role. Innovation within pharmaceutical lyophilization is increasingly critical, as evidenced by the launch of innovative pilot-scale freeze dryers designed to facilitate faster market entry for biopharmaceutical products while ensuring high process control and reliability. These developments guarantee enhanced product quality and consistency, reducing the time and cost implications associated with the development of new biopharmaceuticals.
Another dimension shaping the market landscape is strategic acquisitions. These mergers are expanding service offerings and geographic reach, allowing companies to provide their clients with more comprehensive services on a global scale. These alliances are poised to create robust platforms capable of supporting international market needs, illustrating the dynamic nature of the lyophilization services sector.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.66 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$2.45 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Strides Pharma Science Limited
- Baxter International Inc.
- Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc
- W. L. Gore & Associates Inc
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- Vetter Pharma International GmbH
- Curia Global Inc.
- Corden Pharma GmbH
- CinnaGen Co.
- Lyophilization Services of New England Inc.
- Jubilant HollisterStier LLC
- Dalton Pharma Services
- IDT Biologika GmbH
- Ardena Group
- Axcellerate Pharma LLC
- Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services
- Lyka Labs Limited
- Biofortuna Limited
- Rentschler Fill Solutions GmbH
- Lyophilization Technology Inc.
- Pyramid Laboratories Inc
- ATTWILL Medical Solutions
- AB BioTechnologies Inc.
- Biopharma Process Systems
- Labyrinth Biopharma LLC
- Gilyos GmbH
- ProJect Pharmaceutics GmbH
- BioZed Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing
- Millrock Technology Inc.
