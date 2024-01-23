Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market to Reach $2.45 Billion by 2027, Driven by Growing Biologics Demand

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lyophilization services market for biopharmaceuticals has observed a significant upsurge, projected to accelerate from $1.50 billion in 2022 to an anticipated $2.45 billion by 2027, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This rapid growth trajectory is attributed to the escalating demand for biologics, leading to increased reliance on freeze-drying techniques to preserve and stabilize these sophisticated biological products.

The latest in-depth market analysis has revealed key trends influencing the sector, with technological advancements playing a critical role. Innovation within pharmaceutical lyophilization is increasingly critical, as evidenced by the launch of innovative pilot-scale freeze dryers designed to facilitate faster market entry for biopharmaceutical products while ensuring high process control and reliability. These developments guarantee enhanced product quality and consistency, reducing the time and cost implications associated with the development of new biopharmaceuticals.

Another dimension shaping the market landscape is strategic acquisitions. These mergers are expanding service offerings and geographic reach, allowing companies to provide their clients with more comprehensive services on a global scale. These alliances are poised to create robust platforms capable of supporting international market needs, illustrating the dynamic nature of the lyophilization services sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.66 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.45 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Strides Pharma Science Limited

Baxter International Inc.

Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Curia Global Inc.

Corden Pharma GmbH

CinnaGen Co.

Lyophilization Services of New England Inc.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC

Dalton Pharma Services

IDT Biologika GmbH

Ardena Group

Axcellerate Pharma LLC

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

Lyka Labs Limited

Biofortuna Limited

Rentschler Fill Solutions GmbH

Lyophilization Technology Inc.

Pyramid Laboratories Inc

ATTWILL Medical Solutions

AB BioTechnologies Inc.

Biopharma Process Systems

Labyrinth Biopharma LLC

Gilyos GmbH

ProJect Pharmaceutics GmbH

BioZed Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Millrock Technology Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqlc8f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment