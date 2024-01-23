Active Data Warehousing Market Anticipated to Reach USD 15 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Business Intelligence Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Data Warehousing Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active data warehousing market is poised for robust growth, projected to expand from USD 9.01 billion in 2023 to USD 15.25 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.10% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced business intelligence tools and the surge in data volumes across various industry verticals.

Rapid Market Expansion Fueled by Technological Advances and Increased Data Volume

The active data warehousing market is experiencing significant transformation due to the continuous demand for next-generation business intelligence and the extensive amounts of data generated by organizations. The efficient organization and real-time accessibility of complex information through active data warehousing is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The necessity for speedy, low-latency analytics, and the pivotal role of business intelligence in enterprise management are propelling this market forward.

Emerging Opportunities in Developing Nations Bolstering Market Growth



Developing countries are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the active data warehousing market as both technology adoption and industrial growth create a fertile environment for market expansion. As companies in these regions grow, there is a burgeoning need for sophisticated analytics solutions that can process large sets of data swiftly and accurately for better decision-making processes.

The Role of Active Data Warehousing in Diverse Industries

Financial Services: For accurate risk assessment, customer segmentation, and fraud detection.





Healthcare: Offers clinicians real-time access to patient data for better outcomes and operational efficiencies.





Retail: Enhances customer experience through personalized offerings and inventory management.

In particular, the healthcare sector is witnessing an increased dependence on active data warehousing to improve patient care and operational efficiency, while the retail industry is exploring new ways to enhance customer loyalty through data-driven strategies.

North America to Dominate Active Data Warehousing Market Share



North America, and the United States, in particular, is expected to maintain a significant share in the active data warehousing market. This can be ascribed to the high adoption rate of analytics across various sectors and the increasing number of analytics-driven enterprises in the region. Moreover, the growth in mobile broadband and cloud computing is further stimulating the demand for data warehouse installations.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Treasure Data Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Snowflake Computing Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

VMware Inc. (Pivotal Software Inc.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Teradata Corporation

Kognitio Ltd

IBM Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnik6i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment