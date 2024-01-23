Global E-Textiles and Smart Clothing Market to Surge with 32.9% CAGR, Projected to Hit $11 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication on the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market offers comprehensive insights into the industry's expansion, with forecasts indicating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9% from 2023 through 2030. The sector is projected to achieve a significant valuation, estimated to reach around $11 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The report identifies key factors contributing to the robust growth of the e-textiles and smart clothing industry, among which technological integration into textiles plays a crucial role. Smart garments equipped with sensors and connectivity enable real-time health monitoring and performance enhancement, fueling the market's development.

Emerging Trends and Market Insights

An in-depth analysis within the report highlights a growing preference for active smart textiles, particularly within the sports and fitness sector, which has emerged as a dominant force, driving advancements and adoption.

From a regional perspective, the North American market spearheads the industry, benefiting from a health-conscious population and cutting-edge technological research and development. The Asia Pacific region is also projected to show impressive growth figures due to increasing health awareness and the adoption of smart technologies.

Growth and Challenges

The publication further elaborates on the market's growth drivers, emphasizing the healthcare revolution and the burgeoning sports and fitness industry. It also addresses potential challenges that could hinder market growth, such as concerns surrounding data privacy and security in the smart clothing domain.

Key Segments and Players

Breaking down the market, upper wear, including smart shirts and jackets, is pinpointed as a popular segment for its role in vital sign monitoring and performance optimization across diverse applications.

The competitive landscape section of the report outlines leading companies that are shaping the future of smart clothing and e-textiles. These innovators are setting industry benchmarks with their commitment to delivering state-of-the-art smart clothing solutions.

Overall, the research publication provides an all-encompassing view of the growth trajectory for the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market, paving the way for investors, industry stakeholders, and participants to make informed decisions.

For organizations seeking to gain a foothold or expand their presence in this dynamic industry, the insights provided in the report bear strategic significance in understanding market trends, segments poised for growth, and the competitive dynamics at play.

The detailed findings and analyses in the report aim to demystify the complexities of the market and offer a clear path to leveraging opportunities in the rapidly evolving world of e-textiles and smart clothing.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AiQ Smart Clothing

Athos

Carre Technologies, Inc.

Sensoria Health, Inc.

Under Armour

Nike

Ambiotex GmbH

Samsung

DuPont

Wearable X

Applycon

Siren

Owlet

