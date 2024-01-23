Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Poised for Strong Growth Amid Surge in Zoonotic Diseases

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market research report on the global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials industry presents a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, revealing a robust growth rate as the sector responds to an increased demand for animal-based products and escalates its defenses against zoonotic diseases. Highlights from the report signal significant expansions within Asia-Pacific, which is forecast to be the fastest-growing region during the projection period.

The research underscores the vital role of these pharmaceuticals in food-producing and companion animals, indicating a progression from $4.97 billion in 2023 to an expected market valuation of $7.08 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The report attributes this growth to an uptick in livestock production, innovations in animal healthcare, and rising consumer awareness of animal-derived nutritional products.

Key Market Trends:

Strategic partnerships blossoming amongst industry players to foster innovations in antimicrobial treatments.

Introduction of advanced early detection tests for animals enhancing veterinary care and management.

Regulatory shifts and consumer health concerns simmering as key growth determinants in animal antibiotic utilization.

Underlining the importance of managing zoonotic threats, the report flags an increase in the prevalence of diseases transmitted from animals to humans as a central driver for market expansion. The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials sector remains poised to address these health concerns with heightened urgency and innovation.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

Zoetis Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Ashish Life Science Pvt. Limited

Ayurvet Limited

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Endovac Animal Health

HIPRA S. A.

Huvepharma Inc.

Inovet (V. M. D. nv/sa)

Kyoritsu seiyaku Corporation

Lutim Pharma Private Limited

Neogen Corporation

Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

UCBVET Animal Health

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Zydus Animal Health Limited

China Animal Husbandry Co. Ltd.

ECO Animal Health Ltd.

Nicosia International

Norbrook Laboratories Limited

Biovet AD - Peshtera

BioChek B. V.

Bio Agri Mix LP

Bio-Medical Research Ltd.

Bioiberica S. A. U.

Ceva Santé Animale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbtm7b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.