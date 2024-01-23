Asset Management Industry Analysis Reports Significant Growth, Forecasts $1.2 Trillion Market by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication on the Asset Management market provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, signaling a robust growth trajectory with an expected reach of US$1.2 trillion by 2030. This notable expansion is characterized by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% over the period from 2022 to 2030.

The study's segment analysis reveals exceptional performance within the Solutions sector, projected to record a CAGR of 16.9% and achieve a valuation of US$610.6 billion by 2030. The Services segment, benefitting from the current post-pandemic recovery, has been adjusted to anticipate a 22.4% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Geographic Insights into Asset Management



On a geographical basis, the U.S. Asset Management market is estimated at US$81.9 billion as of 2022. Meanwhile, China's market is forecast to expand at a staggering 27.3% CAGR, anticipated to reach US$348.3 billion by 2030. Alongside these major players, Japan and Canada are also set for substantial growth, with projections of 14.5% and 16.4% CAGR respectively. Over in Europe, Germany's market is expected to surge with an approximate 15.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $300.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Datalogic SpA

Honeywell Process Solutions

Impinj, Inc.

Mojix, Inc.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble, Inc.

Ubisense Group PLC

Zebra Technologies Corporation

