Asset Management Industry Analysis Reports Significant Growth, Forecasts $1.2 Trillion Market by 2030

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication on the Asset Management market provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, signaling a robust growth trajectory with an expected reach of US$1.2 trillion by 2030. This notable expansion is characterized by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% over the period from 2022 to 2030.

The study's segment analysis reveals exceptional performance within the Solutions sector, projected to record a CAGR of 16.9% and achieve a valuation of US$610.6 billion by 2030. The Services segment, benefitting from the current post-pandemic recovery, has been adjusted to anticipate a 22.4% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Geographic Insights into Asset Management

On a geographical basis, the U.S. Asset Management market is estimated at US$81.9 billion as of 2022. Meanwhile, China's market is forecast to expand at a staggering 27.3% CAGR, anticipated to reach US$348.3 billion by 2030. Alongside these major players, Japan and Canada are also set for substantial growth, with projections of 14.5% and 16.4% CAGR respectively. Over in Europe, Germany's market is expected to surge with an approximate 15.2% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$300.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1200 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate18.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal


A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Datalogic SpA
  • Honeywell Process Solutions
  • Impinj, Inc.
  • Mojix, Inc.
  • SATO Holdings Corporation
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Trimble, Inc.
  • Ubisense Group PLC
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lokeux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Market for Asset Management
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Asset Management
                            
                            
                                Finance
                            
                            
                                Futures
                            
                            
                                Inflation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data