23 January 2024 9.00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Financial Statements release for 2023 on 9 February 2024

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Financial Statements release for 2023 on Friday 9 February 2024 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.lt.fi/en.

Lassila & Tikanoja will host a conference call and webcast for analysts, institutional investors and media on 9 February 2024 at 10.30 am Finnish time. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

The English language briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Valtteri Palin.

Conference call

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10012444

Webcast

To access the audio webcast go to https://lassila-tikanoja.videosync.fi/2023-q4

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information please contact

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,300 people. Net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

