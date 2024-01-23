KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 15 January 2024 and 19 January 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 15-01-2024 90 000 € 5 287 707 € 58.75 € 58.20 € 59.04 16-01-2024 91 000 € 5 284 952 € 58.08 € 57.62 € 58.32 17-01-2024 92 000 € 5 289 991 € 57.50 € 57.00 € 57.70 18-01-2024 91 000 € 5 292 851 € 58.16 € 57.50 € 58.44 19-01-2024 87 000 € 5 200 007 € 59.77 € 59.22 € 60.58

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 10 031 069 on 19 January 2024, for a total consideration of

€ 570 319 239.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

