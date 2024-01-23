ORION CORPORATION

Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board – René Lindell appointed Chief Financial Officer of Orion



René Lindell has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Orion Group as of 1 May 2024. He will start already as of 1 April 2024 as Executive Advisor (until 30 April 2024) and member of the Group Executive Management Board and will report to President and CEO Liisa Hurme. Lindell currently holds the position of Chief Financial Officer at Rovio Entertainment Corporation. He holds a Master of Science in Economics and a Ph.D. in Engineering.

The current Chief Financial Officer of Orion Group Jari Karlson has announced that he will step down from his position at Orion as of 30 April 2024 and that he will retire.

President and CEO Liisa Hurme says:

“I would like to warmly thank Jari Karlson for his over 20-year career and contribution as Orion's CFO. In addition, he has previously been responsible for a long time at the management board level also for Orion's Animal Health business. During Jari's time, our company has established its position as an international profit-driven pharmaceutical company with a financial management that has evolved to meet international requirements and investor expectations. His successor will be well placed to take the work forward”.



“It has been a privilege to work for a long time with skilled and nice colleagues in such an interesting and challenging industry as the pharmaceutical industry. Orion is a great company and will be such also in the future," says Jari Karlson.

Liisa Hurme continues:

“I warmly welcome René Lindell to Orion and to our executive board to implement our growth strategy. I believe that René's diverse and international experience in various industries in finance, as well as in strategy and business development will be valuable when he starts working at Orion. I look forward to working with him. "

”I’m honored and thrilled to join Orion’s Executive Management Board as CFO. I hope to contribute to Orion’s continued growth and success in being at the forefront of its field. I’m looking forward to meeting and working with all my new colleagues.”

René Lindell

Born 1976

Finnish citizen

M.Sc. in Economics (Finance), Hanken School of Economics, 2006

Ph.D. in Tech (Engineering Physics), Aalto University, 2005



Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Chief Financial Officer since 2017–

Member of Rovio’s Leadership team since 2016

Chief Strategy Officer and Strategy and Business development officer, 2014–2017



Nokia Corporation

Strategy Director, 2011–2014



Boston Consulting Group

Management Consultant, 2006–2011



Aalto University

Researcher, Low Temperature Laboratory, 2001–2006



Liisa Hurme, President and CEO

tel + 358 50 966 2874

liisa.hurme@orion.fi



Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications

tel. + 358 50 966 4646

terhi.ormio@orion.fi

