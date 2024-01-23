E-Invoicing Market in Europe Poised for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 18.59% from 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Invoicing Market in Europe 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry research publication focusing on the burgeoning e-invoicing market in Europe has been added to our comprehensive suite of market analysis, offering a detailed exploration of this rapidly expanding sector. Projected to increase by USD 6.13 billion during the forecast period of 2023-2028, the market is set to accelerate at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.59%. This growth reflects the increasing adoption of electronic invoicing systems across the European region.

The research report delivers a holistic analysis of the market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a strategic vendor analysis covering around 25 key market players. The insights presented in the report are designed to provide stakeholders with a thorough understanding of dynamics driving the e-invoicing landscape in Europe. Major drivers facilitating this growth include the convenience and easy accessibility offered by mobile payment systems, stringent government regulations, and the ongoing transition from capital expenditure to operational expenditure models.

By diligently segmenting the e-invoicing market, the study sheds light on several aspects:

End-user Segmentation , which details usage across Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) domains.





, which details usage across Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) domains. Deployment Models, where cloud-based and on-premises solutions are meticulously analyzed.

Market Innovations: Blockchain Integration Elevates E-invoicing Security in Europe

Security remains a top priority, and the adoption of blockchain technology has been identified as a key trend bolstering the security of e-invoicing documents. Moreover, the move towards eliminating human intervention and the rising inclination towards real-time invoicing are anticipated to generate substantial demand within the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis reflecting the current market scenario, emerging trends, and the overarching market environment. It captures the nuances of the e-invoicing sector in Europe, equipping businesses with the insights needed to strategize effectively and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Built on a foundation of rigorous primary and secondary research, the report offers a detailed market and vendor landscape. It delves into the competitive dynamics of the market, presenting a comprehensive analysis of promoters, pricing, competition, and strategic market growth opportunities.

The findings bring to light the factors that are instrumental in shaping the market and driving its expansion. These insights are valuable for businesses looking to enhance their market position in the burgeoning European e-invoicing landscape. The analysis delivered by this study stands as a testament to the extensive, reliable, and meticulously conducted research aimed at projecting accurate market growth.



