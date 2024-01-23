U.S. Agro Textile Market Poised for Growth, Catering to Technological Advancements and Increased Demand for Agricultural Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Agro Textile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Synthetic Fiber, Natural Fiber), By Type (Woven, Non-Woven, Knitted), By End-use (Shade Nets, Mulch Mats), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the world navigates the complexities of increased demand for food production amidst shrinking arable land, the agro textile market serves as a pinnacle solution embracing both technological innovation and sustainability. A comprehensive analysis of the U.S. agro textile market forecasts a promising growth trajectory with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030, reaching an anticipated valuation of USD 584.7 million by the end of the decade. Technological Innovation Driving Market Evolution







One pivotal aspect of this evolution is the industry's pivot towards embracing synthetic fibers. Dominating the market with an impressive 68.0% revenue share in 2022, these materials, including polypropylene and polyester, are shaping the agricultural landscape with their versatility and durability.

U.S. Agro Textile Market Dynamics

Segmental Growth Potential: The notable growth of knitted agro textiles, which are projected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, can be primarily attributed to their flexibility and ease of handling.





The notable growth of knitted agro textiles, which are projected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, can be primarily attributed to their flexibility and ease of handling. End-use Dominance: With the end-use in the fishing nets segment cornering a substantial 70.0% revenue share, the application across aquaculture highlights the industry's adaptability and response to the burgeoning seafood and related industries.





With the end-use in the fishing nets segment cornering a substantial 70.0% revenue share, the application across aquaculture highlights the industry's adaptability and response to the burgeoning seafood and related industries. Natural Fiber Considerations: Despite the surge in synthetic materials, the application of natural fibers like jute and cotton endures, particularly in biodegradable applications.





Despite the surge in synthetic materials, the application of natural fibers like jute and cotton endures, particularly in biodegradable applications. Material Innovations: Innovations in material technology are not confined to natural fibers but also extend into manmade options, offering durability and cost-efficiency.





Innovations in material technology are not confined to natural fibers but also extend into manmade options, offering durability and cost-efficiency. Non-Woven Segment Efficiency: The technical superiority of nonwoven agro textiles over their woven alternatives is underscored by their lightweight nature and functional treatments rendering them water-repellent and UV-resistant, among other properties.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $451.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $584.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered United States

