NAFTA Apparel Retail Industry Insights: In-depth Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Harnessing a comprehensive databank of market intelligence, a new research publication offers invaluable analysis of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) Apparel Retail Market. This pivotal resource sheds light on the industry's size, growth trajectories, competitive dynamics, and key segments, projecting its direction through to the year 2027.

The NAFTA region, encompassing the United States, Canada, and Mexico, represents a significant portion of the global apparel retail sector. According to the report, the industry held a substantial market value of $460.4 billion in 2022, with projections indicating a persistent growth curve.

Key Market Highlights:

The United States leads the pack within NAFTA, with a noteworthy market revenue soaring to $414.7 billion in 2022.





Following suit, Canada and Mexico’s apparel retail industries are also contributing to the regional economy with values of $26.9 and $18.8 billion respectively.





Evidence points to a sustained expansion within the industry, suggesting the U.S. market value could escalate further to approximately $479.1 billion by 2027.





A comparable upward trend is anticipated for Canada and Mexico, with forecasts of $33.3 and $25.7 billion respectively by 2027.

The market's competitive landscape is thoroughly dissected, providing an analysis of the main actors shaping the industry's future. Key financial metrics offer insights into the financial health and market strategies of predominant enterprises within the sector.

Strategic Industry Scope:

Equip stakeholders with decisive market size estimations and detailed segment analysis.





Explore and gauge the competitive intensity through a tailored Five Forces analysis.





Enhance pitches and strategic planning with credible forecasts, bolstering decision-making processes.





Assess the past five-year market performance to understand long-term trends and shifts.

As the report dissects the strategic market dynamics, it sheds light on the elements influencing the industry's competitive environment and performance over the previous half-decade. The findings encapsulated within this publication are quintessential for stakeholders seeking an authoritative perspective on the NAFTA region's apparel retail market dynamics.

The importance of this analysis extends beyond mere data presentation; it provides a critical benchmark for understanding the North American apparel retail landscape's current and future state. Stakeholders across the region and beyond can now access a forecast horizon that will fundamentally shape strategic business horizons.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aritzia Inc

Hudson's Bay Company

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV

Grupo Carso SA de CV

Coppel SA de CV

Inditex SA

Walmart Inc

Target Corp

Macy's Inc

Kohl's Corporation

The TJX Companies, Inc.

