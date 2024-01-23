U.S. Geotextile Market to Surpass USD 1.29 Billion by 2030: In-Depth Analysis of Materials, Products, and Application Segments

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Geotextile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Natural, Synthetic), By Product (Woven, Non-woven, Knitted), By Application (Erosion Control, Reinforcement, Drainage System), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. geotextile industry is poised for significant growth, with a forecast to reach a market size of USD 1.29 billion by 2030. The expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030 underscores the sector's robust expansion and the increasing utility of geotextile products in a variety of applications, including erosion control, reinforcement, and drainage systems.

The thriving market is largely propelled by the cost-effectiveness and longevity of geotextile materials, which have proven to outperform alternative solutions. Environmental concerns, particularly soil erosion, coupled with regulatory endorsements and promotional activities, have catalyzed the awareness and acceptance of geotextiles' significant benefits.

Emergent Trends and Applications Steering Market Growth



The market analysis highlights the strategic roles of geotextiles in the construction and infrastructure sectors, which are primary drivers of demand within the U.S. market. The federal government's infusion of over USD 550 billion, as declared under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), earmarked for infrastructural development through 2022-2026, is anticipated to fortify the market further. Significant portions of this investment will funnel into highway, bridge, marine, pipeline, airport, and railway constructions. Innovative advancements, fostered by governmental initiatives and regulatory entities, are accentuating market progression. The participation of government bodies focuses on boosting manufacturing and application-related employment while striving to enhance current environmental standings.

Standards and Regulations Influencing the Industry Landscape



Geotextiles, distinguished by their tensile strength and appropriate opening sizes for various applications, are manufactured under stringent regulatory guidelines. In the U.S., agencies such as the American Association of State Highway and Transport Officials (AASHTO) have mandated comprehensive testing protocols, laying down manufacturing standards concerning geographic and application-specific requirements. The harmonization of trade standards across borders augments the accessibility of U.S.-originated geotextiles, which are highly regarded for their premium quality. This aspect positions the U.S. favorably in the export markets, further bolstering the domestic market's expansion.

Material Insights and Segment Dominance

Synthetic materials command the majority market share, attributing to their enduring attributes and cost-efficiency compared to natural fibers.





The non-woven geotextile segment garners significant attention, with a valuation of USD 583.0 million in 2022, thanks to its absorbent and liquid-repellent properties, among others.

Application Scope and Growth Venues



Market demand is experiencing an uptick in lining system applications, where geotextiles serve as protective layers against punctures and enhance resilience. The impervious nature of geotextiles ensures their use in waste landfills, canals, dams, and mining, underlining their importance in curbing water leakage and related damages. While substitution threats are moderate due to available geosynthetic alternatives like geonets and geogrids, geotextiles remain a cost-advantageous option, crafted from economical raw materials through straightforward manufacturing processes.

For further detailed insights into the U.S. geotextile market, and to explore the integral elements shaping its trajectory, interested parties are directed to the full report, which contains an in-depth analysis of the market's current state and forward-looking projections.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $937.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1290 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered United States



Companies Mentioned

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

TenCate Geosynthetics

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri SpA.

Propex Operating Company, LLC

AGRU America, Inc.

HUESKER International

TYPAR

Terrafix Geosynthetics

Belton Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ov96nb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment