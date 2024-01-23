Audio Driver IC Market Set to Surge to $14.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Strong Growth in Consumer Electronics and Telecommunications

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audio Driver IC: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With a comprehensive new research publication added to our comprehensive collection of market studies, we are excited to announce significant insights into the global Audio Driver IC market. This analytical report highlights the market's robust expansion from US$4.5 billion in 2022 to an anticipated US$14.7 billion by 2030, with a 16% CAGR throughout the forecast period.
The study showcases the Consumer Electronics segment accounting for the lion's share of market growth, with an expected CAGR of 16.8%, culminating in a value of US$7.3 billion by the end of the decade. The Telecommunications sector is also poised for significant growth, with a revised CAGR of 15.2% over the analyzed period.
In a geographical breakdown, the report foresees the U.S. Audio Driver IC market reaching US$1.2 billion in 2022, while spotlighting China's remarkable anticipated growth at a 20.6% CAGR. The flourishing Asian economy is on track to hit a market size of US$3.8 billion by 2030. Other regions like Japan and Canada are also set to climb at 11.1% and 13.6% CAGRs respectively, with Germany leading the European market at an approximated 12.4% CAGR.
Market Dynamics and Drivers
Driving the robust growth in the Audio Driver IC market are several key factors:
- Innovations in Consumer Electronics that demand high-quality audio driver IC components.
- Telecommunications advancements necessitating superior and efficient audio driver solutions.
- The sweeping digitization and IoT proliferation leading to escalated demand in smart devices.
- Geographical expansions and technological advancements in emerging markets.
This report provides strategic perspectives on the market's trajectory, enabling industry leaders and investors to make informed decisions. For further details and insights, the full research publication is now available as part of our market research collection.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|228
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc.
- Icepower A/S
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intersil Corporation
- Microsemi Corporation
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Rohm Semiconductors
- Silicon Laboratories, Inc.
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
