INVL Family Office will provide investment services in Latvia

INVL Financial Advisors, a brokerage firm belonging to Invalda INVL, the leading asset management group in the Baltics, acting under the brand INVL Family Office, has established a branch in Latvia to provide investment services.

INVL Financial Advisors launches its operations in Latvia after the approval of the Latvian financial markets supervisory authority.

“Until now, the investment services provided by INVL Family Office have been available to natural persons and legal entities residing in Lithuania. The authorisation to provide services in Latvia will allow us to establish ourselves in this market and to provide wealthy families with exceptional investment solutions that will help achieve and maintain financial freedom for several generations to come," says Asta Jovaišienė, Head of INVL Family Office.

INVL Financial Advisors, acting under the INVL Family Office brand, was established in 2015. The company is one of the largest multi-family offices in Lithuania, overseeing more than EUR 800 million in client assets. INVL Family Office prepares and updates investment strategies for natural persons and legal entities, analyses third-party products and services, represents clients in their interaction with providers of such products and services, supports in succession planning and provides other investment services.

The INVL Family Office branch in Latvia will be headed by Andrejs Martinovs.

"The number of wealthy people in Latvia is growing every year, this increases the demand for non-routine investment and wealth management solutions. INVL Family Office has many years of experience in finance and investments and has timely noticed the needs of the neighbouring market. I believe that by opening a branch in Latvia we will raise the bar in terms of quality and service level and become one of the best wealth management advisors for Latvian residents looking for exceptional investment solutions," says A. Martinovs, Head of INVL Family Office branch in Latvia.