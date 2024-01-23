Home Theater Audio Systems Market Poised to Surpass $20 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Advancements in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Theater Audio Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As consumer demand for high-quality audio for home entertainment continues to rise, the global market for Home Theater Audio Systems is set to achieve an impressive milestone. Expert analysis predicts a growth trajectory leading to a market volume of around $20.5 billion by the year 2030, climbing at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. Technological integration, such as Bluetooth connectivity, is projected to spur this expansion with a noteworthy CAGR of 4.5%.

Bluetooth Innovations Spearhead Market Growth in Home Theater Audio Systems

The prominence of Bluetooth technology in the sector is undergoing a sustained rise. The anticipated reach of approximately $12 billion by the conclusion of the analysis period underscores the appeal of wireless connection in enhancing user experience. Simultaneously, the Wi-Fi domain is adjusting to a robust recovery post-pandemic, with prospects of ascending at an estimated CAGR of 6.7% over the forthcoming eight years.

North America and Asia-Pacific Regions Show Dynamic Expansion



The US Market's Prospects

In alignment with its global market leadership, the United States is embarking on a pronounced growth pattern within the Home Theater Audio Systems industry, touted to reach around $3.6 billion in 2022.



China's Rapid Market Advancement

China emerges as a key player, anticipated to surge forward at an impressive CAGR of 8.1% over the period of 2022 to 2030. This would not only bolster Asia-Pacific zone performance but also assist in narrowing the gap with its western counterparts.



Japan and Canada's Steady Uptick

Further contributing to the market's expansion are Japan and Canada. Forecasts predict that both countries will show substantial growth, at projected CAGR rates of 3.1% and 4.1%, respectively, through 2030. Europe also remains a significant part of the conversation, with Germany expected to ascend at an approximate CAGR of 3.7%.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bang & Olufsen A/S

Bose Corporation

Bowers & Wilkins

Harman International Industries (AKG)

Intex Technologies (I) Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sonos, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Sound United

VOXX International Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

