Clean Beauty Market Projected to Grow at 16.65% CAGR by 2033, North America to be the Dominant Region - Marketresearch.biz

The expanding market for clean beauty is propelled by an increasing number of women and the demand for high-end toxin-free, non-toxic products. Clean beauty includes cosmetics and skincare free from harmful elements, encouraging non-toxic, safe, and environmentally friendly ingredients. This transformation marks a rejection of conventional brands containing toxic elements like parabens, synthetic fragrances, and more.

An article from The Conscious Insider discloses alarming statistics, with over 83% of tested products containing titanium dioxide, a known human carcinogen. The outburst in clean beauty hashtags on social media platforms emphasizes the growing awareness, with 5.7 million views on Instagram in 2023 and an expected increase to 6.3 million in 2024.

Consumers, gradually aware of skincare issues caused by harmful chemicals, are choosing clean beauty products. The European Union's severe regulations banning 1694 cosmetic ingredients dissimilar from the mere 11 banned in the US. Clean beauty products, transparent about their ingredients, offer health benefits and environmental sustainability by avoiding microplastics and synthetic fragrances. The market is poised for rapid expansion as consumers search for natural, eco-friendly skincare options, driving demand for pure beauty products in the coming years.

Key Takeaways

Skin Care is the leading product type segment due to growing consumer awareness and preference for skincare products made with organic cosmetics, and non-toxic, and sustainable ingredients.

is the leading product type segment due to growing consumer awareness and preference for skincare products made with organic cosmetics, and non-toxic, and sustainable ingredients. Powder is dominating the product foam market due to its long shelf life, ease of use, and minimal need for preservatives.

is dominating the product foam market due to its long shelf life, ease of use, and minimal need for preservatives. Women are the dominant gender segment due to concerns over harmful chemicals in skincare and makeup products.

are the dominant gender segment due to concerns over harmful chemicals in skincare and makeup products. Specialty Stores lead the distribution channel due to their wide range of products and the ability to physically evaluate products before purchase.

lead the distribution channel due to their wide range of products and the ability to physically evaluate products before purchase. North America commands a significant 38.50% participation in the clean beauty industry, fueled by an increase in consumer awareness and a desire for natural and sustainable items for personal use.

Driving Factors

Consumer Inclination towards Natural Ingredients

The clean beauty market is driven by consumers' demand for natural, organic, and sustainable ingredients. This shift is driven by growing awareness of the potential health risks associated with synthetic chemicals in cosmetics. This change is compelled by growing awareness of the potential health risks associated with synthetic chemicals in cosmetics. This awareness has led to over 65% of consumers seeking clean ingredients, with more than 50% of Gen Z closely scrutinizing product compositions. Brands like Beauty Counter have successfully tapped into this market by emphasizing clean products, highlighting a paradigm shift towards safer, more transparent beauty and personal care products.

Change in Regulatory

Another significant factor contributing to the growth of the clean cosmetics market is the heightened regulatory scrutiny of cosmetic ingredients. Bans and restrictions on harmful chemicals by entities like the EU and individual states like Washington have compelled brands to reformulate their products. This regulatory landscape not only ensures safer products for consumers but also stimulates innovation within the industry. Brands are now incentivized to develop and market products that comply with these stringent standards, leading to an expanded market of clean, non-toxic beauty products.

Restraining Factors

Expensive Price Rates Restrict the Market

The higher price points of natural and organic beauty products pose a significant barrier to mass market adoption. Smaller indie brands often struggle to achieve economies of scale, leading to higher prices for their products. The pricing disparity makes it challenging for consumers, especially those with budget constraints, to switch to clean beauty products. The premium pricing of these products limits their accessibility to a broader consumer base, thereby restraining market growth.

Growth Opportunities

Increase in Education on Ingredients and Toxins

Many consumers are unaware of the concerns associated with chemicals like parabens, creating a space for brands to inform and guide them. Content marketing and influencer partnerships can be effective tools for this purpose. Educating consumers about the use of harmful chemicals and substances in cosmetics remains a crucial factor in the development of natural cosmetics. Such an educational approach not only helps in building an informed customer base but also positions brands as leaders in clean beauty, fostering market growth.

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 8.7 Billion Market Size (2033) US$ 39.0 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 16.65% from 2024 to 2033 North America Region Revenue Share 38.50% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Regional Analysis

North America commands a significant 38.50% industry share in clean beauty is propelled by heightened consumer awareness and a preference for organic, sustainable personal items. The United States and Canada witnessed a surge in demand, driven by an informed consumer base emphasizing health and wellness. Europe's market is driven by progressive regulations, a sustainability focus, and Asia-Pacific experiences rapid growth fueled by consumer awareness and a rising middle-class population, particularly in countries like South Korea and Japan.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type, Skin Care is the dominant sector within the clean beauty products market, driven by consumers' growing awareness and their preference for organic, natural, non-toxic, and sustainably sourced ingredients in cosmetics. The emphasis on transparency, ethical sourcing, and cruelty-free practices further enhances the appeal of clean skincare products. Hair care products in the field of healthy beauty are gaining popularity due to their absence of harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates. Face products, including foundations and concealers, are evolving with clean formulations that promise safety without compromising performance.

By Product Foam, Powder is dominating the clean beauty market. These are highly valued for their long shelf life, ease of use, and minimal need for preservatives. Liquid products, including cleansers and toners, are popular for their ease of application and ability to deliver active ingredients effectively. Creams are essential, especially in moisturizers and heavier makeup products, offering rich texture and deep nourishment. Gels are favored in skincare for their lightweight texture and hydrating properties, suitable for various skin types.

By Gender, Women are the rules of the gender segment in the clean beauty market. The shift towards clean beauty is largely driven by concerns over harmful chemicals in skincare and makeup products and their potential effects on health, particularly reproductive health. The men's skincare segment is growing with an increased interest in grooming and self-care products that are free from harmful chemicals. The kids' segment is gradually gaining traction as parents look for safer and gentler products for their children.

By Distribution Channel, Specialty Stores lead the distribution channel in the clean beauty market. Specialty stores are preferred by consumers seeking expert advice, a wide range of products, and the ability to physically evaluate products before purchase. These stores specialize in beauty and health products, usually providing a carefully curated selection of authentic beauty brands. Online and Retail channels also play crucial roles in the clean beauty market. Online shopping offers convenience, a wide range of options, and often more competitive pricing. Retail channels, including supermarkets and drugstores, are expanding their clean beauty offerings to meet growing demand.

Segments covered in this report

By Product Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Face Products

Oral Care

Makeup

By Product Form

Powder

Liquid

Gel

Cream

By Age Group

Millennials

Gen Z

Gen X

Baby Boomers

By Gender

Women

Men

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Speciality Stores

Online

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The rapid expansion of the clean beauty market is fueled by consumers' desire for non-toxic, natural products. Top companies like Burt's Bees, bareMinerals, Ere Perez Natural Cosmetics, Juice Beauty, Honest Beauty, Kjaer Weis, and RMS Beauty are influential players, emphasizing natural ingredients, sustainability, and transparency. Their commitment to eco-friendly practices and ground-breaking formulations reflects the industry's evolution towards premium, effective clean beauty solutions.

Key Players

Burt's Bees

bareMinerals

Ere Perez Natural Cosmetics

Avon

Juice Beauty, Inc.

Honest Beauty LLC

Kjaer Weis

Inika

rms beauty

Vapour Beauty

Mineral Fusion Natural Brands

BITE Beauty

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Amika launched "Stylist Collective," enlisting influencers like Eric Vaughn and Sal Salcedo to shape education initiatives for salons. Following Amika's acquisition, the expected 100% revenue growth signals a commitment to professional hair care, constituting 40% of overall revenue. The brand aims to foster loyalty and industry investment with this program.

Amika launched "Stylist Collective," enlisting influencers like Eric Vaughn and Sal Salcedo to shape education initiatives for salons. Following Amika's acquisition, the expected 100% revenue growth signals a commitment to professional hair care, constituting 40% of overall revenue. The brand aims to foster loyalty and industry investment with this program. In January 2024, Glossier introduces the highly anticipated Full Orbit Eye Cream, featuring hydrating ingredients like polyglutamic and hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, arctic microalgae, white hawthorn, and jasmine flower extract. Available online, in stores, and at select Sephora locations, it addresses eye area concerns with 24-hour hydration, depuffing, and dark circle reduction. The launch aligns with industry trends emphasizing hydration, clean beauty, and targeted skincare.

Glossier introduces the highly anticipated Full Orbit Eye Cream, featuring hydrating ingredients like polyglutamic and hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, arctic microalgae, white hawthorn, and jasmine flower extract. Available online, in stores, and at select Sephora locations, it addresses eye area concerns with 24-hour hydration, depuffing, and dark circle reduction. The launch aligns with industry trends emphasizing hydration, clean beauty, and targeted skincare. In December 2023, Lumson, a leader in skincare and makeup packaging, expanded into hair care with three comprehensive collections: Slim, Verona, and Round. These turnkey solutions cater to various hair care products, aligning with the holistic trend and addressing the fusion of hair care and skincare.

