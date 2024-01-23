Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 03

Company announcement no. 05

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 03 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,714,100 294,251,769 15 January 2024 1,500 113.28 169,920 16 January 2024 2,000 110.98 221,960 17 January 2024 3,000 108.55 325,650 18 January 2024 3,000 109.22 327,660 19 January 2024 3,000 109.55 328,650 Total week 03 12,500 1,373,840 Total accumulated 2,726,600 295,625,609

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,894,615

treasury shares. equal to 2.40 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt

Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



