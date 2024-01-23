Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 03

Company announcement no. 05
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 03 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement2,714,100 294,251,769
15 January 20241,500113.28169,920
16 January 20242,000110.98221,960
17 January 20243,000108.55325,650
18 January 20243,000109.22327,660
19 January 20243,000109.55328,650
Total week 03 12,500   1,373,840
Total accumulated 2,726,600   295,625,609

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,894,615
treasury shares. equal to 2.40 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt
Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

