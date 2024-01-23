Germany OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2029, Featuring Disney+, Freenet TV, Giga TV, HD+, RTL+, Netflix & More

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with Over-The-Top (OTT) and Pay TV markets experiencing significant transformations. This industry insight focuses on the convergence of the pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors within Germany. This analysis presents a detailed forecast extending to the year 2029, enabling industry players to navigate the shifting dynamics with precision.

The report covers the following converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors:

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2029

SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Wow, Magenta TV App, Giga TV, RTL+, Joyn

AVOD forecasts for Netflix, Disney+; Paramount+; YouTube; Facebook, RTL; Joyn

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2029

Forecasts for Vodafone, Telecolumbus, T-Home, Sky, HD+, Freenet TV



Key Topics Covered:



Population

Total households

TV households

Fixed broadband households

Smartphone subscribers

Tablet subscribers

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh

OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH

OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs

OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total



Gross SVOD subscriptions

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions

Movie rental transactions

Total rental transactions

TV download-to-own trans

Movie download-to-own trans

Total download-to-own trans

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)



AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)

Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)

DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator



Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)



SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)



Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)



SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

Company Coverage:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Disney+

Facebook

Freenet TV

Giga TV

HD+

Joyn

Magenta TV App

Netflix

RTL+

Sky

T-Home

Telecolumbus

Vodafone

Wow

YouTube

