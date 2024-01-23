Osteoporosis Drug Market Projected to Reach $17.2 Billion by 2030, Dominated by North American Region

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteoporosis Drug Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Developments within the pharmaceutical industry continue to advance as a comprehensive analysis of the osteoporosis drug market has been released. The market is witnessing significant growth, primarily due to an increase in the aging population and the escalating prevalence of osteoporosis worldwide. This detailed analysis aims to assist stakeholders in understanding the dynamics of the market, providing in-depth insights into the competitive landscape and the growth opportunities that the sector offers.

Osteoporosis Drug Market Overview

The osteoporosis drug market is set to expand substantially, anticipated to reach a market size of approximately $17.2 billion by the year 2030, growing at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. The market is observing robust growth propelled by the surging incidence of osteoporosis and a significant rise in the global elderly demographic.

Market Segmentation Insights

With a keen focus on various market segments, the report covers an array of drug types including parathyroid hormone therapy, bisphosphonates, calcitonin, and RANKL inhibitors, with the latter expected to maintain its position as the most dominant segment over the forecast period. Its growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of these drugs for treating patients at high risk of fractures.

Analysis by Application and Region

Applications of osteoporosis drugs span across primary and secondary osteoporosis, with primary osteoporosis being the larger segment. This can be ascribed to the growing awareness and the rising aging population.





Geographically, the North American region is poised to retain its authority in the market driven by the concentration of major pharmaceutical firms, an increasing patient base for osteoporosis, and the availability of branded treatments.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pfizer

Eli Lily

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Merck

Amgen

Radius Health

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

