Financial calender for funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 23 January 2024

FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

17.04.2024 – Annual Report 2023

FINANCIAL YEAR 2024

21.03.2024 – Election meeting

11.07.2024 – Semi annual Report 2024

30.04.2025 – Annual Report 2024

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
SKAGEN Focus ASKIFOANO0010735129
SKAGEN Global ASKIGLONO0008004009
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki ASKIKONNO0010140502
SKAGEN m2 ASKIM2NO0010657356
SKAGEN Vekst ASKIVEKNO0008000445
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds. The funds may not be available for trading on 1 May and 17 May due to official holidays affecting the Management Company's staffing. Separate announcements will be made prior to trade exemptions.

