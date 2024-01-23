Global Chronic Kidney Disease Market Poised for Growth, Projected to Reach $83.6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry insights highlight a promising expansion within the global chronic kidney disease market, driven by technological advancements and a surge in disease prevalence. The current landscape reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% leading up to 2030. A meticulously structured report exceeding 150 pages underlines the pivotal elements shaping market dynamics. Insightful figures and analyses chart a course for stakeholders and business leaders eyeing investment and strategic positioning within this burgeoning sector.

Segmentation Analysis

Pharmaceutical interventions and dialysis emerge as primary treatment methodologies, with drugs showing significant growth momentum.





Hospitals and dialysis centers are delineated as primary end-use segments, with hospitals anticipated to experience higher growth rates due to advanced treatment capabilities.

Geographic Expansion

The report provides an intricate breakdown of regional prospects, pinpointing North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Asia Pacific is identified as a leader in growth potential, attributed to an increasing patient population and a heightened demand for quality healthcare services.

Exploring the Competitors

Industry leaders are strategically leveraging product innovation and infrastructural advancements to meet the rising demand and heighten their market presence. Chronic kidney disease market companies profiled in the report have adopted varied strategies such as expansion of manufacturing capacities, research and development investment, and competitive collaborations to cement their industry standing.

Market Insights and Dynamics

According to the publisher, the drugs segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, introducing novel therapeutic advancements. Hospitals as end users remain predominant, equipped to offer the required spectrum of CKD management with superior facilities. With detailed analysis spanning materials, competitive landscape, and evolving consumer demands, the report delivers strategic insights, including:

A fine-grained understanding of the market size estimates and growth opportunities.

An analysis of industry forces based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Emergent trends and new product developments steering the market.

Strategic initiatives pursued by key players for business augmentation.

The chronic kidney disease market report transcends beyond conventional metrics to answer crucial questions illuminating growth strategies, competitive threats, and market dynamics, thereby laying the groundwork for informed decision-making and strategic planning.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Baxter International

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie

Becton

Dickinson and Company

