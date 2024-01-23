Digital TV Industry Annual Subscription, with Coverage of 138 Countries and Forecasts by Country for Pay TV and OTT

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital TV Industry Research: Annual Subscription " has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the digital television landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, this subscription provides an in-depth look into the shifting dynamics of the digital TV industry, offering valuable insights and forecasts to stakeholders and strategists within this vibrant market sector.
The research stands out for its extensive coverage of the digital TV sector, including both traditional pay TV and burgeoning over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Taking a granular approach, it encompasses 138 countries spread across seven distinct regions, ensuring that industry professionals have access to a global perspective.
This study is fortified by over three decades of industry expertise and a vast network of connections that underpin the robustness and accuracy of the data presented. With detailed country reports that are updated regularly, subscribers can confidently make informed decisions based on the latest market developments.
Why choose this subscription?
- Coverage includes 138 countries across seven regions
- Detailed bottom-up updates and forecasts by country for pay TV and OTT
- 30+ years of experience and connections: key for the validation of our data
- Flexible, customised research: choose from a single country profile to an annual subscription package.
- Competitive and reasonable prices
- Fast-turnaround on analyst feedback
Each country report comes in three parts:
- Insight: Thorough scrutiny in a PDF document, giving a market analysis of the key players.
- Outlook: Subscriber forecasts via charts and graphs in a PPT document that can be exported for your presentations.
- Detailed Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 to allow easy comparisons and market growth forecasts.
The analyst covers very fast-moving sectors. To keep up-to-date with the latest developments, top clients want frequent updates.
Annual subscriptions achieve this as SVOD forecasts are updated four times a year and pay TV forecasts twice a year - for 138 countries. Annual subscriptions include more than 30 reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Digital TV Research report schedule
- Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January
- Middle East & North Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January
- SVOD Forecasts Update: February
- Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
- Middle East & North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
- North America Pay TV Forecasts: February
- North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
- Latin America Pay TV Forecasts: March
- Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
- Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts: March
- Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
- Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts: March
- Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
- Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts: April
- Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: April
- Global OTT TV & Video Forecasts: May
- Global Pay TV Forecasts: May
- Global AVOD Forecasts: May
- Global SVOD Forecasts: June
- Africa SVOD Forecasts: August
- Middle East & North Africa SVOD Forecasts: August
- Latin America SVOD Forecasts: August
- North America SVOD Forecasts: August
- Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts: September
- Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts: September
- Western Europe SVOD Forecasts: September
- SVOD Forecasts Update: September
- Pay TV Forecasts Update: December
- SVOD Forecasts: Update: December
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xibvf
