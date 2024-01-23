Digital TV Industry Annual Subscription, with Coverage of 138 Countries and Forecasts by Country for Pay TV and OTT

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital TV Industry Research: Annual Subscription " has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the digital television landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, this subscription provides an in-depth look into the shifting dynamics of the digital TV industry, offering valuable insights and forecasts to stakeholders and strategists within this vibrant market sector.

The research stands out for its extensive coverage of the digital TV sector, including both traditional pay TV and burgeoning over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Taking a granular approach, it encompasses 138 countries spread across seven distinct regions, ensuring that industry professionals have access to a global perspective.

This study is fortified by over three decades of industry expertise and a vast network of connections that underpin the robustness and accuracy of the data presented. With detailed country reports that are updated regularly, subscribers can confidently make informed decisions based on the latest market developments.

Why choose this subscription?

Coverage includes 138 countries across seven regions

Detailed bottom-up updates and forecasts by country for pay TV and OTT

30+ years of experience and connections: key for the validation of our data

Flexible, customised research: choose from a single country profile to an annual subscription package.

Competitive and reasonable prices

Fast-turnaround on analyst feedback

Each country report comes in three parts:

Insight: Thorough scrutiny in a PDF document, giving a market analysis of the key players.

Outlook: Subscriber forecasts via charts and graphs in a PPT document that can be exported for your presentations.

Detailed Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 to allow easy comparisons and market growth forecasts.

The analyst covers very fast-moving sectors. To keep up-to-date with the latest developments, top clients want frequent updates.

Annual subscriptions achieve this as SVOD forecasts are updated four times a year and pay TV forecasts twice a year - for 138 countries. Annual subscriptions include more than 30 reports.

Key Topics Covered:



Digital TV Research report schedule

Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January

Middle East & North Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January

SVOD Forecasts Update: February

Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February

Middle East & North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February

North America Pay TV Forecasts: February

North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February

Latin America Pay TV Forecasts: March

Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March

Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts: March

Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March

Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts: March

Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March

Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts: April

Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: April

Global OTT TV & Video Forecasts: May

Global Pay TV Forecasts: May

Global AVOD Forecasts: May

Global SVOD Forecasts: June

Africa SVOD Forecasts: August

Middle East & North Africa SVOD Forecasts: August

Latin America SVOD Forecasts: August

North America SVOD Forecasts: August

Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts: September

Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts: September

Western Europe SVOD Forecasts: September

SVOD Forecasts Update: September

Pay TV Forecasts Update: December

SVOD Forecasts: Update: December

Countries Covered

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xibvf

