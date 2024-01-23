Global Concentrated Milk Fat Market Size To Exceed USD 5.73 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.83%

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Concentrated Milk Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.73 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.83% during the projected period.

Concentrated milk fat derived from cow's milk, is widely used in a variety of applications related to food and beverages. Concentrated milk fat is the process of removing water and solids from milk to obtain a higher milk fat concentration. This process involves a variety of approaches such as centrifugal force separation, and evaporation. It is a key ingredient in the manufacturing of dairy products, chocolates, ice creams, and bakery goods due to its rich flavour and texture-enhancing properties. Furthermore, demand for concentrated milk fat has increased due to the growing food and beverage industry, which is being driven by changing consumer tastes and urbanisation. Food manufacturers are constantly on the lookout for versatile and high-quality ingredients to meet the diverse demands of consumers. Furthermore, by developing value-added concentrated milk fat products, manufacturers can explore product innovation opportunities. Flavoured variants, speciality formulations, and customised solutions tailored to meet the specific requirements of different uses are examples of this. However, the growing public awareness of the negative health consequences of consuming too much fat from dairy products is a significant impediment to market growth. Consumption of fat-free or low-fat food products to prevent health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease is becoming more popular worldwide. The growing demand for low-fat dairy products is limiting the market for concentrated milk fat.

COVID 19 Impact

Consumer behaviour changes, such as increased home cooking and baking, influenced demand for a variety of food ingredients, including concentrated milk fat. Demand for bakery and confectionery products, which frequently contain concentrated milk fat, fluctuated. As a result, the reduced number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent strategies implemented by government and non-government organisations will shape market dynamics.

Based on type, the global concentrated milk fat market is segmented into organic, and conventional. Based on distribution channels, the global concentrated milk fat market is segmented into online and offline. Based on the application, the global concentrated milk fat market is classified into bakery products, confectionery, dairy products, infant formula, and others.

The conventional segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global concentrated milk fat market is segmented into organic, and conventional. Among these, the conventional segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Conventional products are in higher demand because of their antiviral, antifungal, anticancer, and antimicrobial qualities. Conventional products help to boost immunity and improve gut health.

The online segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global concentrated milk fat market is segmented into online and offline. Among these, the online segment is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. This is because online platforms are more convenient to use and offer advantages like home delivery of goods and product quality information.

The bakery products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global concentrated milk fat market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global concentrated milk fat market is classified into bakery products, confectionery, dairy products, infant formula, and others. Among these, the bakery products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the concentrated milk fat market during the forecast period. Due to the range of flavours and texture advantages they offer, bakery and confectionery products continue to be in high demand worldwide.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Rising demand for ice cream, bakery desserts, and other dairy desserts is driving the region's demand for milk-fat concentrates. Processors can reduce preservation costs while increasing product shelf life by using concentrated milk fat. Because of the rising demand for reconstituted milk products in the food service industry, the market in North America is expanding.

Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The demand for low-calorie and vitamin-fortified milk fat is rising in the area due to the increasing popularity of healthier dairy products. The growing use of concentrated milk fat in infant formula is also propelling regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global concentrated milk market are Interfood Holding BV, Nestlé SA, Polmlek Group, Gloria Argentina SA, UGA Group, RoyalVIVBuisman, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Vitus Corp, Lactalis Group, Asha Ram & Sons Pvt. Ltd., Eurail Ingredients & Nutrition and others

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, California Dairies,Inc. effectively bought DairyAmerica as a means of unlocking significant synergies and improving its efficiencies in providing high-quality dairy ingredients.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global concentrated milk fat market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Concentrated Milk Fat Market, Type Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Concentrated Milk Fat Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Online

Offline

Concentrated Milk Fat Market, Application Analysis

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Infant Formula

Others

Concentrated Milk Fat Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



