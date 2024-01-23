Drug Discount Card Market is expected to reach $2,894.4 Million by 2031 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.1%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug Discount Card Market in terms of revenue was valued to be reach $1,674.2 Million in 2023 and is poised to reach $2,894.4 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2031 according to a latest report published by Coherent Market Insights. Drug discount cards provide discounts on prescription drugs to individuals without insurance or with high deductible insurance plans. These cards help offset costs by providing savings of 10-95% on both generic and brand name drugs.



Market Dynamics:

The Drug Discount Card Market is driven by various factors contributing to its growth. Firstly, the rising healthcare expenditure is a major driver for the market. As individuals are becoming more aware of the escalating costs of prescription drugs, they are seeking ways to reduce their out-of-pocket expenses. Drug discount cards provide significant discounts on medication prices, making it a cost-effective option for patients.

Drug Discount Card Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1,674.2 million Estimated Value by 2031 $2,894.4 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Therapeutic Category, By Sales Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Lack of Awareness among Key Demographics



• Discount Programs by Pharmaceutical Companies as well as Government Organizations Growth Drivers • High Cost of Prescription Drugs



• Large Uninsured and Underinsured Population



• Increasing Online Adoption of Online Pharmacy



• Involvement of State Governments to Provide Drug Discounts

Secondly, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also driving the growth of the Drug Discount Card Market. With a rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders, the demand for affordable medication is increasing. Drug discount cards provide an opportunity for patients to access necessary medications at lower prices, making it an attractive option for managing chronic conditions.

Market Trends:

Two key trends are shaping the Drug Discount Card Market. Firstly, the adoption of digital platforms for drug discount card programs is gaining traction. With the increasing use of smartphones and the internet, digital platforms are being utilized to provide convenient access to drug discount card programs. This trend enables patients to easily access discounts and coupons, enhancing the overall user experience.

Secondly, partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and drug discount card providers are on the rise. As pharmaceutical companies aim to increase patient access to their medications, they are partnering with drug discount card providers to offer discounts on their products. These collaborations provide mutual benefits by increasing medication affordability for patients and ensuring brand loyalty for the pharmaceutical companies.

Market Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Drug Discount Cards Among Patients:

The drug discount card market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising demand for drug discount cards among patients. These cards provide substantial cost savings on prescription medications, making them highly desirable for individuals with limited health insurance coverage or high out-of-pocket expenses. The affordability factor offered by these cards is especially beneficial for uninsured patients or those with high deductible insurance plans. As a result, more patients are opting for drug discount cards to reduce their medication expenses and enhance access to necessary treatments. This increasing demand signifies a lucrative market opportunity for drug discount card providers, who can capitalize on the growing need for affordable healthcare solutions.

Increasing Adoption of Online Sales Channels for Drug Discount Cards:

Another market opportunity in the drug discount card industry lies in the increasing adoption of online sales channels. With the proliferation of internet access and the growing popularity of e-commerce, consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms to purchase a variety of products and services, including drug discount cards. Online sales channels offer convenience, ease of comparison, and a wider range of options for consumers. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the shift towards online purchasing, as people prefer contactless transactions and home delivery. As a result, drug discount card providers that establish a strong online presence and offer seamless digital solutions can tap into the expanding market of online consumers seeking affordable prescription medications.

Recent development:

In September 2023, in an effort to facilitate member’s access to medication discounts at the GHR pharmacy counter, Elegance introduced a new initiative.

In January 2023, RxPass is a new prime membership perk from Amazon Pharmacy that costs jus US$ 5 per month and gives users economical access to generic drugs that cure more than 80 prevalent medical conditions.

Read complete market research report, "Drug Discount Card Market, By Type, By Therapeutic Category, By Sales Channel, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2024-2031", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key Market Takeaways:

The Drug Discount Card Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rising demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions.

On the basis of type, the branded cards segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the widespread availability and recognition of well-known pharmaceutical brands. Branded drug discount cards are often perceived as more reliable and trustworthy by consumers. Additionally, the cardiovascular drugs segment is expected to dominate the therapeutic category segment, driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the consequent demand for affordable medications in this therapeutic area.

Geographically, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the drug discount card market. This can be attributed to factors such as the high healthcare costs in the region, significant uninsured population, and the presence of key players offering drug discount card services.

Key players operating in the drug discount card market include GoodRx, SingleCare, WellCard Savings, RxSaver, Optum Perks, Kroger Prescription Savings Club, ScriptSave, Walmart Rx Savings Program, Prescription Hope, FamilyWize, NeedyMeds, and Humana. These players engage in strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, and technological advancements to strengthen their market presence and cater to the increasing demand for affordable prescription medications. Overall, the drug discount card market presents lucrative opportunities for providers to address the unmet healthcare needs of patients and capitalize on the evolving consumer preferences in an increasingly digitized world.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Branded Cards

Generic Cards

By Therapeutic Category:

Cardiovascular drugs

Diabetes drugs

Pain medications

Mental health medications

Cancer drugs

Others

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



