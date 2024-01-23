India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Markets, 2029F

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent analysis indicates that the India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market is poised for robust growth between 2019 and 2029, with key drivers being rapid urbanization, industrialization, and the expanding oil & gas and pharmaceutical industries. In the face of rising urban populations and industrial activities, the market has seen a heightened demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals.

These substances are critical in addressing the purification needs of the drinking water sector, and in managing the complex wastewater treatment processes required by various industrial segments.

Highlighted Trends and Regional Dominance

With the Western region of India leading the market in 2023, states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat have become focal points for wastewater treatment due to their significant industrial bases. The urgency to maintain high-quality water for the efficient operation of power plants and to comply with stringent environmental regulations has elevated the demand for these essential treatment chemicals.

Power Industry's Significant Role in Driving Demand



The 'others' segment, encompassing the power industry, is anticipated to see rapid growth, underlining the sector's substantial consumption of water and the ensuing necessity for treatment chemicals to maintain equipment efficiency and adhere to environmental standards.

Strategic Analysis Encapsulated

The comprehensive report encapsulates various facets of the India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, ranging from chemical type distinctions to end-user insights. Critical analysis of major companies within the market provides an informed view of the competitive landscape. Regional assessments further illustrate the diverse challenges and opportunities across different parts of India, with detailed segmentation shining a spotlight on the specific needs and trends within each market segment.

The surge in the market is largely attributed to the aforementioned drivers, with the ongoing need for efficient water management solutions reinforcing the market's growth trajectory. As India grapples with the implications of its fast-paced development, the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market emerges as a key player in ensuring sustainable progress and environmental stewardship.

In Conclusion

This analytical study presents an optimistic outlook for the India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market. It highlights the crucial role of treatment chemicals in meeting the country’s growing environmental and water management needs, against a backdrop of expansive economic growth and heightened regulatory framework. With this context, stakeholders across various sectors anticipate the unfolding potential for market expansion through 2029.

Emergence of Coagulant & Flocculant Segment

The coagulant & flocculant segment has demonstrated dominance, owing to their widespread use in industrial processes.

These chemicals are indispensable in enhancing water quality, ensuring clarity, and aiding in the removal of suspended solids and harmful bacteria from water sources.

Report Scope:



India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, By Chemical Type:

Coagulant & Flocculant

Biocide & Disinfectant

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitor

pH Adjuster

Others

India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, By End User:

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

FMCG

Others

India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region:

North India

East India

West India

South India

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market.

NALCO Water India Limited

SUEZ India Pvt. Ltd.

Thermax India Ltd.

Ion Exchange India Ltd.

BASF India Ltd.

SNF India Pvt. Ltd.

