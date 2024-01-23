Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Projected to Grow by USD 28.81 Billion, at 10.5% CAGR During Period 2024 - 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Low-end, Mid-range, High-end); By Technology; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032” in its research database.

The global field programmable gate array (FPGA) market size and share is currently valued at USD 11.74 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 28.81 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 10.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is a Field Programmable Gate Array? How Big is Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size?

An integrated circuit (IC) known as a Field Programmable Gate Array, or FPGA, allows for the quick generation of bespoke logic for system design and rapid prototyping. Unlike other custom or semi-custom integrated circuits, FPGAs have an innate flexibility that enables them to be programmed and reprogrammed by software download in order to adjust to the changing requirements of the larger system into which they are designed. Also, the fastest-growing applications of today, such as 5G, edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), factory automation, robotics, and system security, are perfectly suited for FPGAs.

Moreover, with the use of a field-programmable gate array, computer users can customize microprocessor capabilities to match unique requirements. In actuality, field-programmable gate arrays are used by engineers to create bespoke integrated circuits. The elimination of wafer capabilities results in a more predictable life cycle for field-programmable gate arrays. Other benefits include a quicker time to market than other solutions, potential respins, and a simpler design cycle. As a result, the field programmable gate array market size is expanding rapidly.

Market’s Key Companies

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Altera

AMD, Inc.

Broadcom

Efinix, Inc.

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Menta

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Quicklogic Corporation

Key Highlights

The primary drivers of the FPGA market are the expansion of the Internet of Things, the increasing need for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and shorter time-to-market.

The field programmable gate array market segmentation is mainly based on the type, technology, region, and application.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023.





Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Expanded Demand for High-Performance Computing: One important factor fueling the field programmable gate array market growth is the rising demand for high-performance computing. Data center processing, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other businesses need more powerful computing power as technology develops. FPGAs are in high demand because they are very flexible and can be designed to carry out certain tasks well.

Growth of Next-Generation Wireless Communication: Field programmable gate arrays are predicted to become more and more in demand as next-generation wireless communication technologies like 5G and Wi-Fi 6 grow because they offer the high-speed processing capabilities that are required.

Industry Trends:

Rising Need for Advanced Electronic Systems: The growing requirement for advanced electrical systems in emerging technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the size of the global field programmable gate array market.

Increased Adoption of Cloud Computing and Big Data: The FPGA market is being driven by the growing popularity of big data analytics and cloud computing, as these technologies provide efficient hardware acceleration for workloads that require a lot of computation.

Restraints

High Costs: The field programmable gate array market is also impacted by certain restraints, such as the high cost of developing and producing FPGAs. This prevents their use in some applications where cost is a critical consideration. Additionally, the intricacy of FPGA configuration and programming calls for specialist knowledge, which raises development costs and lengthens design cycles.

Segmentation Overview

The Low-End Sector Accounts for the Largest Revenue Share

Due to the growing use of FPGAs in high-volume applications like automotive, data center acceleration, and consumer electronics, which has increased demand for more reasonably priced and more performance-per-dollar lower-end FPGAs, the low-end segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. These applications need FPGAs with smaller gate counts and more subordinate power consumption, which are usually presented by low-end devices.

Also, technological developments have made it possible to create low-end FPGAs that are more potent and effective. As a result, low-end FPGAs are now appropriate for a wider range of applications, such as edge computing, IoT, and AI, where small size and low power consumption are essential. Because of all these considerations, the field programmable gate array market was dominated by low-end FPGAs.

The Telecom Application Sector Dominated the Market

Due to the growing need for high-speed data transfer and bandwidth in telecoms, which necessitates sophisticated hardware solutions that can perform complicated processing tasks effectively, the telecom application sector is anticipated to dominate the global market in 2023. Because of their great performance, low power consumption, and flexibility, FPGAs are a great option for telecom applications like switches, routers, wireless base stations, and optical transport networks.

Furthermore, the telecom industry's adoption of 5G technology is also propelling the expansion of the field programmable gate array market demand since 5G infrastructure needs even more advanced hardware to enable enormous MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) beamforming technologies, higher frequency bands, and other features.

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market: Report Dynamics & Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 28.81 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 12.94 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.5% from 2024 – 2032 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: The rising demand in nations like Japan, China, South Korea, and India for advanced technology like machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things. These technologies make extensive use of FPGAs because of their capacity for data processing, fast computation, and algorithm adaptation.

North America: The field programmable gate array market in North America is predicted to experience considerable growth in the forecast period due to the rising adoption of IoT devices and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in industries like finance, healthcare, and transportation, fuels the need for high-performance and power-efficient FPGAs. Additionally, there is a great need for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which mostly rely on FPGAs for their processing power and flexibility, due to the region's growing trend of electric and driverless cars.

Browse the Detail Report “Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Low-end, Mid-range, High-end); By Technology; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/field-programmable-gate-array-fpga-market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the CAGR expected to be recorded for the FPGA Market?

Ans: The FPGA market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024-2032.

What is the current and estimated market value of the market?

Ans: The current market value was estimated at USD 11.74 billion in 2023 and is expected to react to USD 28.81 billion by 2032.

Which are the major players operating in the industry?

Ans: Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Altera, Infineon Technologies, AMD, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, and Microchip Technology Inc. are some of the major players operating in the FPGA market.

Which segments are covered by the report?

Ans: The segments covered in the report are based on technology, type, region, and application, holding the largest field programmable gate array market share.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the field programmable gate array market report based on type, technology, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Low-end

Mid-range

High-end

By Technology Outlook

Antifuse

EEPROM

Flash

SRAM

Others

By Application Outlook

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Data Processing

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Telecom

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

