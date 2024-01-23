Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 January 2024

Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 385 million has now been completed and fully exercised to the sum of DKK 385 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 3 August 2023 up to and including 22 January 2024.

The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last corporate announcement and until conclusion:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last corporate announcement 390,400 981.19 383,058,513 22 January 2024 1,890 1,024.32 1,935,965 Total under the DKK 385 million share buy-back programme 392,290 981.40 384,994,478 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 2 February 2023 - 4 July 2023







392,310







981.36







384,998,522 Total bought back 784,600 981.38 769,993,000

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

784,600 own shares under the above share buy-back programmes corresponding to 2.9% of the bank’s share capital.





Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2024.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 33 1017 XCSE 20240122 9:03:58.886000 24 1016 XCSE 20240122 9:06:31.963000 5 1018 XCSE 20240122 9:09:36.612000 25 1022 XCSE 20240122 9:13:09.411000 20 1022 XCSE 20240122 9:14:42.576000 15 1022 XCSE 20240122 9:14:42.576000 22 1021 XCSE 20240122 9:15:20.592000 47 1027 XCSE 20240122 9:24:09.500000 12 1026 XCSE 20240122 9:24:09.540000 12 1025 XCSE 20240122 9:27:21.892000 12 1024 XCSE 20240122 9:33:44.160000 12 1024 XCSE 20240122 9:33:44.160000 12 1024 XCSE 20240122 9:33:44.160000 10 1022 XCSE 20240122 9:40:25.712000 2 1022 XCSE 20240122 9:41:02.530000 11 1022 XCSE 20240122 9:41:02.530000 10 1022 XCSE 20240122 9:41:02.530000 15 1022 XCSE 20240122 9:46:00.380000 32 1022 XCSE 20240122 9:46:00.380000 46 1024 XCSE 20240122 9:56:20.784000 12 1025 XCSE 20240122 10:06:25.874000 12 1025 XCSE 20240122 10:06:25.874000 12 1025 XCSE 20240122 10:06:25.874000 12 1025 XCSE 20240122 10:06:25.874000 12 1024 XCSE 20240122 10:06:47.423000 12 1022 XCSE 20240122 10:09:54.623000 12 1021 XCSE 20240122 10:14:30.987000 12 1021 XCSE 20240122 10:14:30.987000 25 1022 XCSE 20240122 10:25:33.453000 10 1022 XCSE 20240122 10:25:33.453000 2 1022 XCSE 20240122 10:26:37.171000 21 1022 XCSE 20240122 10:26:37.171000 12 1022 XCSE 20240122 10:26:37.190000 12 1021 XCSE 20240122 10:28:53.808000 12 1021 XCSE 20240122 10:38:14.915000 11 1021 XCSE 20240122 10:38:14.915000 1 1020 XCSE 20240122 10:44:59.619000 11 1020 XCSE 20240122 10:44:59.619000 12 1020 XCSE 20240122 10:44:59.619000 12 1020 XCSE 20240122 10:44:59.619000 12 1019 XCSE 20240122 10:53:34.436000 12 1019 XCSE 20240122 10:53:34.436000 5 1019 XCSE 20240122 10:53:34.436000 7 1019 XCSE 20240122 10:53:34.436000 11 1019 XCSE 20240122 10:53:34.436000 4 1019 XCSE 20240122 10:58:30.095000 12 1018 XCSE 20240122 11:01:22.263000 11 1018 XCSE 20240122 11:01:22.263000 12 1017 XCSE 20240122 11:05:22.213000 11 1017 XCSE 20240122 11:05:22.213000 23 1018 XCSE 20240122 11:17:24.663000 11 1018 XCSE 20240122 11:17:24.663000 12 1017 XCSE 20240122 11:20:01.788000 12 1017 XCSE 20240122 11:20:01.788000 12 1015 XCSE 20240122 11:20:01.922000 10 1017 XCSE 20240122 11:38:22.501000 11 1017 XCSE 20240122 11:41:23.907000 48 1017 XCSE 20240122 11:42:01.034000 5 1018 XCSE 20240122 12:08:30.617000 6 1016 XCSE 20240122 12:10:53.838000 17 1016 XCSE 20240122 12:12:18.329000 8 1016 XCSE 20240122 12:12:18.329000 39 1023 XCSE 20240122 12:21:17.640000 8 1021 XCSE 20240122 12:36:02.250000 2 1021 XCSE 20240122 12:42:57.070000 24 1021 XCSE 20240122 12:51:27.730000 12 1021 XCSE 20240122 12:51:27.730000 48 1022 XCSE 20240122 13:05:10.859000 9 1021 XCSE 20240122 13:05:58.321000 3 1021 XCSE 20240122 13:08:54.676000 9 1021 XCSE 20240122 13:08:54.676000 12 1021 XCSE 20240122 13:09:30.467000 12 1021 XCSE 20240122 13:32:13.291000 12 1021 XCSE 20240122 13:32:13.310000 12 1021 XCSE 20240122 13:36:03.449000 12 1022 XCSE 20240122 13:43:25.003000 34 1023 XCSE 20240122 13:54:56.274000 12 1022 XCSE 20240122 14:00:17.263000 11 1022 XCSE 20240122 14:00:17.263000 9 1022 XCSE 20240122 14:05:08.898000 3 1022 XCSE 20240122 14:13:00.102000 9 1022 XCSE 20240122 14:13:00.102000 20 1025 XCSE 20240122 14:27:39.322000 13 1025 XCSE 20240122 14:27:39.322000 56 1024 XCSE 20240122 14:27:41.825000 1 1024 XCSE 20240122 14:27:41.825000 24 1027 XCSE 20240122 14:32:56.878000 12 1027 XCSE 20240122 14:33:16.264000 1 1027 XCSE 20240122 14:45:33.970000 5 1027 XCSE 20240122 14:52:13.148000 41 1027 XCSE 20240122 14:59:41.170000 3 1027 XCSE 20240122 14:59:41.170000 1 1027 XCSE 20240122 14:59:41.170000 18 1028 XCSE 20240122 15:01:19.853000 11 1029 XCSE 20240122 15:02:04.907000 11 1029 XCSE 20240122 15:04:01.964000 12 1029 XCSE 20240122 15:06:11.907000 45 1028 XCSE 20240122 15:09:38.838000 3 1028 XCSE 20240122 15:09:38.838000 1 1028 XCSE 20240122 15:09:38.838000 8 1028 XCSE 20240122 15:09:38.838000 3 1028 XCSE 20240122 15:09:38.838000 12 1029 XCSE 20240122 15:09:42.411000 17 1030 XCSE 20240122 15:17:03.659000 5 1030 XCSE 20240122 15:17:03.659000 1 1030 XCSE 20240122 15:17:03.660000 12 1030 XCSE 20240122 15:17:04.718000 12 1030 XCSE 20240122 15:18:54.971000 13 1030 XCSE 20240122 15:22:58.344000 35 1030 XCSE 20240122 15:29:22.191000 50 1033 XCSE 20240122 15:39:31.623000 17 1033 XCSE 20240122 15:39:31.623000 1 1033 XCSE 20240122 15:39:31.623000 35 1033 XCSE 20240122 15:43:14.641000 12 1033 XCSE 20240122 15:45:07.996000 12 1033 XCSE 20240122 15:45:07.996000 12 1033 XCSE 20240122 15:45:07.996000 13 1032 XCSE 20240122 15:45:50.853000 10 1031 XCSE 20240122 15:49:42.515000 2 1031 XCSE 20240122 15:50:12.573000 4 1031 XCSE 20240122 15:50:12.573000 8 1031 XCSE 20240122 15:50:12.591000 4 1031 XCSE 20240122 15:50:12.591000 4 1031 XCSE 20240122 15:58:00.014637 20 1031 XCSE 20240122 15:58:00.014644 22 1031 XCSE 20240122 15:58:00.014659 1 1033 XCSE 20240122 16:12:12.078283 34 1033 XCSE 20240122 16:12:12.078283 13 1033 XCSE 20240122 16:12:12.078283 5 1033 XCSE 20240122 16:12:12.078283 37 1033 XCSE 20240122 16:12:12.078283

