Global Wireless Microphone Market Size To Exceed USD 3.55 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.3%

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wireless Microphone Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.59 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.55 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the projected period.

A wireless microphone, commonly referred to as a cordless microphone, is one that uses no physical cable and is directly connected to sound recording or amplification equipment. Since it has a small, battery-operated radio transmitter inside the microphone body that transmits radio waves to a nearby receiver device, which subsequently receives the audio signal, it is sometimes referred to as a radio microphone. Wireless microphones provide a portable and simple way to record or broadcast audio. If there's no cable between the microphone and a camera, recorder, speaker, or other device, a journalist or performer can work freely. Wireless microphones transfer data between the transmitter and the receiver via radio signals. Throughout the forecast period, the industry growth is anticipated to be triggered by the use of such products in government infrastructure for communication applications. Throughout the forecast period, the industry growth is anticipated to be triggered by the use of such products in government infrastructure for communication applications. However, market expansion has been hampered by a lack of raw materials to meet the demand for microphone production. These microphones are made from raw materials such as voice coils, wires, and magnets. The market's production process may encounter difficulties if these materials are insufficient. Concerns regarding battery efficiency and government limitations on the frequency range of wireless devices are additional factors impeding the market's growth.

COVID 19 Impact

The global wireless microphone industry benefited from the Covid-19 pandemic's increased demand for remote work and online education. On the other hand, the pandemic upset international supply chains, resulting in shortages and price increases for a number of wireless microphone system parts. The pandemic caused live events, including concerts and sporting events, to be cancelled or postponed, which had a major impact on the wireless microphone industry as well.



The clip-on segment is expected to grow fastest in the global wireless microphone market during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the wireless microphone market is divided into handheld, clip-on and others. Among these, the clip-ons segment is expected to grow fastest in the global surgical mask market during the forecast period. The expansion may be caused by clip-on microphones' portability and light weight. These devices also allow users to participate in public speaking events and deliver speeches hands-free. The clip-on wireless microphone can produce wireless digital audio thanks to the transmitter's improved RF performance, wide-tuning, and high-density mode. Their main applications are those that allow for hands-free operation, like public speaking, theatre, and television.

The 2.4 GHz segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Wi-Fi band, the global wireless microphone market is divided 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 3.6 GHz. Among these, the 2.4 GHz segment is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. The main advantage of 2.4GHz for wireless systems is that it can operate without a permit all over the world, making it usable in many different countries and regions. This is the primary reason why 2.4GHz Wi-Fi wireless microphones are so popular. Due to its superior audio quality and propagation, the UHF band is still used by most professional digital wireless systems; however, the more recent 2.4 GHz band has emerged as a useful replacement for smaller applications that require fewer frequencies.

The corporate segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global wireless microphone market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global wireless microphone market is divided into corporate, education, hospitality, sporting events, others. Among these, the corporate segment is expected to hold the largest share of the surgical masks market during the forecast period. Companies want to offer a quiet meeting area, but this can only be achieved with suitable audio interaction and comprehensibility. These are the primary factors that have led to a rise in the use of wireless microphones in the workplace.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global wireless microphone market over the predicted years. North America is home to the world's largest music market. The United States accounts for one-third of the global recorded music market, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

Aisa-Pacific is estimated to expand at fastest pace in the global wireless microphone market over the forecast period. A number of the world's largest consumer electronics companies, including Mitsubishi, Toshiba, Panasonic, Sony, Nikon, and Hitachi, have their headquarters in Japan.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global wireless microphone market are AKG Acoustics, Audio-Technica, Baltic Latvian, Universal Electronics, LLC, Harman International Industries, inMusic Brands, LEWITT GmbH, Logitech, RØDE Microphones, Samson Technologies Corp., Saramonic, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Shure Asia Limited, Sony Corporation, Yamaha Corporation, and others.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, RØDE introduced updates to its current lineup in addition to the release of seven new products. In addition, a software update for the RØDECaster Pro II is scheduled for release by the company, which should bring wireless microphone connectivity—an unexpectedly concealed feature—online. Its revolutionary work in the field of wireless microphones produced the original Wireless GO, the Wireless GO II, and the Wireless ME, which have revolutionized the category. The company is proving its dedication to expanding the capabilities of its products, pushing the boundaries of wireless technology, and empowering users to reach their greatest creative potential by releasing these most recent updates.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global wireless microphone market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Wireless Microphone Market, Type Analysis

Handheld

Clip-on

Others

Wireless Microphone Market, Wi-Fi Band Analysis

2.4 GHz

5 GHz

3.6 GHz

Wireless Microphone Market, End User Analysis

Corporate

Education

Hospitality

Sporting Events

Others

Wireless Microphone Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



