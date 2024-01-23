Global High Electron Mobility Transistors Market Outlook, 2030: Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Expansion of 5G Networks Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Electron Mobility Transistor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high electron mobility transistor market size is estimated to reach USD 9.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for high-frequency electronics, such as satellite TV receivers, cell phones, and radar systems. An increasing number of semiconductor companies using HEMTs for various devices is another major factor driving market growth. For instance, in August 2023, ROHM Co. Ltd., a power semiconductor manufacturer, introduced EcoGaN power-stage ICs named BM3G0xxMUV-LB series with gate driver & built-in 650V gallium nitride (GaN) HEMT.







These ICs were optimized for inside industrial applications, such as office automation devices & data servers, and primary power supplies, including AC-DC and PFC circuits, and other consumer applications, such as AC adapters, home appliances, PCs, refrigerators, TVs, and air-conditioners. The globalization of markets and expansion of wireless communication networks worldwide are driving the demand for HEMTs, as they are pivotal in enhancing signal strength and data transmission capabilities in mobile devices & telecommunications infrastructure. The industry is poised for sustained growth, riding the wave of technological advancements and need for high-frequency, high-performance electronics across multiple sectors.



Furthermore, a rise in investments and developments of HEMT devices, along with rapid technological advancements, support industry growth. The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the market growth. In the initial phases, disruptions in the global supply chain, including semiconductor manufacturing, led to delays in production and affected the availability of HEMTs. However, as the pandemic accelerated the need for remote work, online education, and telemedicine; the demand for high-frequency electronics and communication equipment, where HEMTs play a crucial role, surged significantly. This unexpected rise in demand for consumer electronics and data communication equipment helped mitigate the early setbacks, ultimately contributing to the market's resilience and adapting to the challenges posed by the pandemic.



High Electron Mobility Transistor Market Report Highlights

The GaN segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the ability of GaN HEMTs to operate at higher frequencies and power levels while maintaining high efficiency, making them ideal for high-frequency and high-power applications.

The consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2022. HEMTs are compact and lightweight, which is crucial for portable consumer devices. Thus, making HEMTs crucial in the consumer electronics segment.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2022 since particular countries, such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China, have been leading manufacturing hubs for semiconductors, including HEMTs. This has allowed for cost-effective production and a strong supply chain in the region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.4.2. Data Validation & Publishing

1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

Chapter 3. High Electron Mobility Transistor: Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing demand for high-speed communication systems and the growing adoption of wireless devices

3.3.1.2. The growing demand for cost-effective power systems

3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis

3.3.2.1. The lack of conventional procedures for producing and developing HEMT transistor devices

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Impact Analysis

3.3.3.1. Rising adoption of electric vehicles and expansion of 5G networks

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

Chapter 4. High Electron Mobility Transistor Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. High Electron Mobility Transistor Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type

4.2.1. Gallium Nitride (GaN)

4.2.2. Silicon Carbide (SiC)

4.2.3. Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Chapter 5. High Electron Mobility Transistor Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. High Electron Mobility Transistor Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-Use

5.2.1. Consumer Electronics

5.2.2. Automotive

5.2.3. Industrial

5.2.4. Aerospace & Defense

Chapter 6. High Electron Mobility Transistor Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. High Electron Mobility Transistor Market: Regional Outlook

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Latin America

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Participant's Overview

7.2.1. Qorvo

7.2.2. Infineon Technologies AG

7.2.3. Mouser Electronics, Inc.

7.2.4. MACOM

7.2.5. Wolfspeed

7.2.6. RFHIC Corporation

7.2.7. ST Microelectronics

7.2.8. Texas Instruments

7.2.9. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

7.2.10. Analog Devices, Inc.

7.3. Financial Performance

7.4. Product Benchmarking

7.5. Company Market Positioning

7.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.8. Strategy Mapping

7.8.1. Expansion

7.8.2. Collaborations

7.8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

7.8.4. New Product Launches

7.8.5. Partnerships

