Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2031

Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market - (By Vaccine Type (Attenuated, Inactivated, Subunit-based, Toxoid-based, DNA-based), By Type of Expression System (Avian Expression Systems, Bacterial Expression Systems, Embryonated Chicken Eggs and Primary Chicken Embryonic Fibroblasts (CEFs), Insect Expression Systems, Mammalian Expression Systems, Plant Expression Systems, Yeast Expression Systems), By Workflow (Downstream, Upstream), By Application (Human Use, Veterinary)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is valued at US$ 1.58 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 5.79 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Vaccine contract manufacturing refers to the practice of delegating the production of vaccines to external manufacturers, commonly called as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) or contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). This arrangement enables vaccine developers or pharmaceutical corporations to utilize the knowledge, facilities, and skills of specialist manufacturing partners to create vaccines on their behalf.







A combination of global health priorities, technological advancements, strategic industry initiatives, and the need for flexible and scalable manufacturing solutions is driving the vaccine contract manufacturing market. Moreover, technological advancements and cost advantages in infrastructure and operations, coupled with initiatives supporting vaccinations, favourable patient demographics, and an uptick in immunizations for infants and children, are actively influencing the market's expansion. Simultaneously, a global surge in research and development, as well as clinical trials, aimed at expediting the creation of secure and efficient vaccines, has not only intensified vaccine demand but also bolstered production, thereby propelling market growth.

The increased demand for vaccines has consequently raised the need for expanded manufacturing and clinical trial infrastructure investments. Additionally, the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the forecast period is further driven by the initiatives of various governments and health organizations worldwide, which are dedicated to providing vaccinations to all people.

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2023, Vaxcyte, Inc. and Lonza have recently established a fresh commercial production arrangement. This partnership further facilitates the eventual worldwide commercialization of Vaxcyte's PCV candidates, VAX-24 and VAX-31, in both adults and children. This arrangement enhances Vaxcyte's strategy to leverage Lonza's existing infrastructure for the purpose of accelerating clinical development and facilitating the expected initial introduction of VAX-24 for the adult demographic in the United States.

In March 2021, Catalent has enhanced its collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to substantially augment the capability for sterile production and packaging of the COVID-19 vaccine in Italy. Catalent and Janssen had already reached an agreement to allocate an already existing vial-filling line at the Anagni factory.





List of Prominent Players in the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market:

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 1.58 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 5.79 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 17.8 % from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Vaccine Type, By Type of Expression System, By Workflow, By Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

An increasing need for effective and scalable vaccine manufacturing technologies is being driven by the global emphasis on increasing vaccine distribution, especially in response to infectious illnesses and public health catastrophes. Because they have the knowledge and resources to handle the expanding demands of the vaccine production industry, contract manufacturing organizations, or CMOs, are essential to this environment. Advancements in vaccine technology, propelled by innovations like genetic engineering, vaccine delivery technology, and proteomics, further contribute to the evolving landscape of the industry. Moreover, the anticipated growth of the market is bolstered by the escalating implementation of strategic initiatives by key industry players, including endeavours such as business expansion, partnerships, and acquisitions. The growing global demand for vaccine contract manufacturing is poised to drive market expansion.

Challenges:

Challenges such as the rising cost of vaccines and insufficient storage infrastructure may impede market growth in the forecast period. Quality assurance and supply chain risk act as substantial impediments to the expansion of the vaccine contract manufacturing market. Upholding consistent vaccine quality is a paramount concern, given vaccines' critical role in safeguarding public health. Any deviations from established quality standards could result in product recalls, regulatory repercussions, and damage to the reputation of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

The quest for the highest levels of safety and effectiveness demands rigorous oversight and continual investments in quality assurance protocols, which can prove resource-intensive and time-consuming. Furthermore, the vaccine supply chain remains susceptible to various vulnerabilities, encompassing shortages of essential raw materials, interruptions in transportation networks, and unforeseen global occurrences like pandemics or geopolitical tensions. These hazards can induce delays in vaccine production and distribution, consequently affecting CMOs' capacity to meet the escalating demand.

Regional Trends:

The North America Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to register a major market share. The North American market is poised for growth due to the increasing adoption of cutting-edge techniques and systems in vaccine manufacturing, coupled with noteworthy technological advancements in vaccine research and development studies. The region benefits from a population that is highly aware of the availability of vaccines in the market, further contributing to its substantial growth. Besides, Asia Pacific had a considerable market share. The Asia-Pacific region boasts a strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, making it an attractive destination for global vaccine developers seeking economical manufacturing solutions. Moreover, the region is endowed with a proficient workforce and advanced manufacturing capabilities.





Segmentation of Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market-

By Vaccine Type

Attenuated

Inactivated

Subunit-based

Toxoid-based

DNA-based

By Type of Expression System

Avian Expression Systems

Bacterial Expression Systems

Embryonated Chicken Eggs and Primary Chicken Embryonic Fibroblasts (CEFs)

Insect Expression Systems

Mammalian Expression Systems

Plant Expression Systems

Yeast Expression Systems

By Workflow

Downstream

Upstream

By Application

Human Use

Veterinary

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

