Global Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Analysis, 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of ASUSTOR, D-Link, Dell, NEC, and NETGEAR Among Other Key Players

The global consumer network attached storage market size is expected to reach USD 12.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030. The scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use of these devices are driving the adoption among the end-users. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation among businesses.







Moreover, the adoption of remote working models and growth in digital media consumption after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted industry growth. Digital media consumption is increasing with the rising number of internet users worldwide. Thus, growing digital media consumption is driving the volumes of unstructured data, which is subsequently necessitating new, innovative data storage solutions, including consumer NAS solutions. Advances in the internet of things (IoT) and growing popularity of social media are among the significant drivers of the increasing volumes of unstructured data. According to a 2022 report by Hootsuite Inc., a social media management platform based in Canada, over 93% of internet users use social media, and the number of social media users grew by 599 million between October 2020 and October 2022.



Based on the design, the industry is divided into 1-Bay, 2-bays, 5-bays, 4-bays, 6-bays, and above 6-bays. The launch of numerous feature-rich 4-bay devices in recent years is making a 4-bay device an attractive option for small and medium businesses. In addition, the acceleration of the work-from-home model, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, is driving the segment growth. Based on end-users, the industry is further divided into residential and business. Market players are launching new NAS products for SMEs owing to the increasing demand for affordable, scalable, and high-performance storage solutions. Companies are launching new, energy-efficient consumer NAS solutions, which are likely to impact market growth positively. For instance, in June 2023, Synology Inc. announced the launch of DiskStation DS223j, a 2-bay NAS solution.



The solution features various applications and options, such as data backup, file syncing & sharing, and video surveillance, for data storage & management. With this launch, the company aimed to provide energy-efficient hardware that meets the needs of small businesses and home offices. Key companies use different strategies, such as partnerships & collaborations, expansions, and product developments, to strengthen their market presence and share. In October 2023, TerraMaster announced the launch of F2-212, a 2-bay NAS solution. F2-212 provides storage space of up to 44 TB, offering large private cloud storage for small teams and families. With this launch, the company aimed to provide an easy-to-use and secure data management NAS solution for users.



Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Report Highlights

The global market growth is attributed to advancements in data-intensive technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), positively impacting the demand for efficient storage solutions

The 2-bays design segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030

The standalone segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 67% and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030

The Hard Disk Drive (HDD) segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030

The 1 TB to 20 TB segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030

On-premise was the dominant deployment segment in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 51.4% and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2030

The business end-user segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and will expand further at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2030

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Assumptions

1.5. List of Data Sources

1.5.1. Secondary Sources

1.5.2. Primary Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Supplier Power

3.4.2. Buyer Power

3.4.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market PESTEL Analysis

3.5.1. Political Landscape

3.5.2. Economic Landscape

3.5.3. Social Landscape

3.5.4. Technology Landscape

3.5.5. Environmental Landscape

3.5.6. Legal Landscape

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market

Chapter 4. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Design Outlook

4.1. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Design Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. 1-Bay

4.3. 2-Bays

4.4. 4-Bays

4.5. 5-Bays

4.6. 6-Bays

4.7. Above 6-Bays

Chapter 5. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Mount Type Outlook

5.1. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Mount Type Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Standalone

5.3. Rackmount

Chapter 6. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Storage Type Outlook

6.1. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Storage Type Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

6.3. Flash Storage

6.4. Hybrid

Chapter 7. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Storage Capacity Outlook

7.1. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Storage Capacity Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Less than 1 TB

7.3. 1 TB to 20 TB

7.4. More than 20 TB

Chapter 8. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Deployment Outlook

8.1. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Deployment Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2. On-premise

8.3. Cloud/Remote

8.4. Hybrid

Chapter 9. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market End-user Outlook

9.1. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By End-user Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

9.2. Residential

9.3. Business

Chapter 10. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Share by Region, 2022 & 2030

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 11. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Competitive Landscape

11.1. Key Market Participants

11.1.1. ASUSTOR Inc.

11.1.2. D-Link Corporation

11.1.3. Dell Inc.

11.1.4. NEC Corporation

11.1.5. NETGEAR

11.1.6. QNAP Systems, Inc.

11.1.7. Seagate Technology LLC

11.1.8. Synology Inc.

11.1.9. Western Digital Corporation

11.1.10. Zyxel

11.1.11. TerraMaster

11.1.12. BUFFALO INC.

11.2. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

11.3. Company Categorization/Position Analysis, 2022

11.4. Strategic Mapping

11.4.1. Expansion

11.4.2. Acquisition

11.4.3. Collaborations

11.4.4. Product/service launch

11.4.5. Partnerships

11.4.6. Others

