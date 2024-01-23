Global Surgical Masks Market Size To Exceed USD 12.53 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.2%

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Masks Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.53 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the projected period.

Surgical face masks are most commonly used by healthcare professionals. The global spread of COVID-19 is increasing demand for surgical face masks. In the healthcare industry, disposable surgical face masks are commonly used. Globally, rising patient treatments and surgeries are driving up demand for surgical face masks in the healthcare sector. The surgical masks market supply chain includes an international network of manufacturers, distributors, and shippers. Economic cycles and customer demands have a large impact on the surgical face masks industry. These are important when companies prepare their strategy and develop their market plans. A surgical mask is a disposable mask that creates a barrier between the wearer's nose and mouth and the immediate environment. Many major e-commerce platforms, as well as independent retailers and manufacturer-operated websites, deal with surgical masks. E-commerce offers advantages such as door-to-door delivery, bulk orders, and discounts. Since the presence of both regional and multinational or local manufacturers, the market is extremely competitive. To gain a competitive advantage in the market, producers primarily focus on new product development, integration across various stages of the value chain, and mergers and acquisitions. However, disruptions in the supply chain, and low manufacturing output affected the flow of raw materials. The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to hamper the growth of the global surgical mask market.

COVID 19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the market for surgical masks. Surgical masks are mostly used as personal protective equipment to prevent or slow the spread of viruses like SARS-CoV-2. As a result, these face masks have been used to control public and personal health. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a crippling effect on global manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics. Many governments have banned the export of personal protective equipment, such as surgical masks. As a result, many companies are stepping up their efforts to close the supply-demand gap for these surgical masks.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Surgical Masks Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Reusable Mask, Disposable Mask, Basic surgical mask, Anti-fog Foam, Fluid/Splash Resistant, Others) By Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyester, Cotton), By Distribution channel (Online, Offline) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The basic surgical mask segment is expected to grow fastest in the global surgical masks market during the forecast period.

The global surgical masks market is categorized by product into reusable mask, disposable mask, basic surgical mask, anti-fog foam, fluid/splash resistant, others. Among these, the basic surgical mask segment is expected to grow fastest in the global surgical mask market during the forecast period. Basic surgical masks are available in a variety of distribution channels, including hospitals and other pharmacies, retail outlets, and online distribution platforms. These masks offer basic protection from the surrounding environment and are less expensive than other surgical masks.

The cotton surgical masks segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global surgical masks market is divided into polypropylene, polyurethane, polyester, and cotton. Among these, the cotton surgical mask type is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. Healthcare professionals are well-known for protecting themselves from patients' respiratory secretions by cotton surgical masks. It has been observed that cotton fibers are superior to synthetic fibers such as nylon and polyester in stopping the spread of fungi, bacteria, and viruses. These materials' distinct isoelectric, chemical, and physical characteristics guarantee breathability and comfort. Cotton is a great material for face masks that offer protection against SARS-CoV-2 and other dangerous microbial infections.

The offline distribution channel segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global surgical masks market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global surgical mask market is divided into online and offline. Among these, the offline distribution channel segment is expected to hold the largest share of the surgical masks market during the forecast period. Consumers prefer shopping for surgical masks at drug stores and pharmacies since they get personalized advice, high-quality service, competitive prices, and a large selection of masks that allow them to compare different masks and determine whether the material is right for them.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the surgical masks market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The government's increasingly strict rules and regulations applying mask mandates are responsible for the market's explosive growth rate. This has been connected to the relatively quick spread of SARS-CoV-2 in nations like China and India, among others. Surgical masks are being used to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) as a result of the region's increasing healthcare institution presence. The COVID-19 virus outbreak in India has had a significant impact on the demand for surgical masks. Additionally, rapid technological advancements in surgical procedures, along with well-developed healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive market revenue growth. Surgical masks reduce virus infection among symptomatic, asymptomatic, and pre-symptomatic patients.

North America is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The demand for surgical masks is increasing in this region as pollution levels rise, causing dust allergies and a variety of other respiratory problems as dangerous pollutants are released into the atmosphere. Regional market growth is also anticipated to be contributed by growing awareness of good sanitation practices and rising incidences like the COVID-19 pandemic in the region. Additionally, fast developments in surgical procedures and the existence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to fuel market revenue growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global surgical mask market are 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc. Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Ambu A/S, Cantel Medical Corp., Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd, Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Prestige Ameritech, Makrite , CNTUS-SUNGJIN Co., Ltd. Foss Performance Materials, LLC, Irema Ireland and Others.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, ClearMask, LLC, has introduced the "ClearMask Transparent Surgical Mask Plus," an innovative addition to their growing line of transparent masks. This innovative surgical mask features anti-fog technology for clear visibility. It has a secure fit that allows for effective communication while also providing cost-effective protection.

In December 2022, Honeywell International Inc. expanded its line of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals to include two state-of-the-art respiratory products: the RU8500X series and the DC365 Small Surgical N95 Respirator. The NIOSH certification of these products attests to their excellent performance and efficacy in safeguarding healthcare personnel. These latest developments show Honeywell's dedication to offering improved protection for healthcare professionals.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global surgical masks market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Surgical Masks Market, Product Analysis

Reusable Mask

Disposable Mask

Basic surgical mask

Anti-fog Foam

Fluid/Splash-resistant

Others

Surgical Masks Market, Type Analysis

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Polyester

Cotton

Surgical Masks Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Online

Offline

North America
US
Canada
Mexico

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



