Total Lab Automation Market | Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies Segment Witnessed Rapid Growth - Here's Why

Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Total Lab Automation Market - (By Type of Instrument (Automated Liquid Handling Systems, Automated Microplate Readers, Automated Sampling Systems, Analyzers, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Instruments), By Application (Diagnostics, Genomic Solutions, Microbiology, Drug Discovery, Proteomic Solutions, Other Applications), By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Users)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Total Lab Automation Market is valued at US$ 508.9 Mn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,256.1 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Laboratory automation is a multidisciplinary, innovative technique used in laboratories to increase productivity, minimize time, and improve laboratory process efficiency. The laboratory automation market is expected to develop during the projected period as a result of technical improvements in laboratory equipment and an increase in the adoption of automated laboratory equipment in pharmaceutical and R&D organizations. Furthermore, lab automation improves the effectiveness of laboratory equipment for procedures like sample handling, verifications, and labelling tubes while reducing physical strain caused by manual processes.



Thus, the multiple benefits of automated systems are expected to make it easier for small and medium-sized laboratories to employ automated systems for increased production. Furthermore, an increase in demand for miniaturized process equipment fuels the market growth. Higher initial investment, on the other hand, stifles market expansion. The quantity of samples analyzed each day has increased in recent years. As a result, market research in this sector has revealed a rise in vendor development of automation systems. This is projected to create chances for the expansion of the lab automation industry.





Recent Developments:

In Dec 2023, Abbott said that its latest laboratory automation system has obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and is currently accessible in the US. The GLP Systems Track incorporates a self-propelled single sample carrier, known as CAR, which enables samples to travel autonomously without the need for a belt, as opposed to being connected to a stationary automated track system. The automation system is very adaptable and enables automated transportation of samples across the entire system.

In Jan 2023, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) unveiled a novel robotic track system for the BD Kiestra™ microbiological laboratory solution. This system automates the processing of lab specimens, potentially leading to a decrease in human labour and wait times for results.

Total Lab Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 508.9 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 1,256.1 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Application, Type of Instrument, End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The primary factor boosting the global market is increased demand for process miniaturization. One of the primary motivations for the use of automated technologies in clinical laboratories is to hasten the miniaturization of research processes in order to derive solutions for various difficult lab automation processes in applications such as microbiology, biotechnology, and clinical chemistry. Furthermore, miniaturization facilitates cell expansion, monitoring, and cultivation, which reduces turnaround times, particularly in point-of-care settings. Furthermore, the expanding breadth of lab automation applications will likely fuel market expansion. Lab automation has revolutionized a variety of previously manual laboratory processes.

Challenges:

With the rapid growth of laboratory automation systems, there has been an increase in the demand for qualified professionals who can design, operate, maintain, and troubleshoot increasingly sophisticated and technologically advanced systems. However, a significant scarcity of people with competence in robotics, software programming, and automation-specific knowledge causes issues in various geographies and businesses. This scarcity of competent labour impedes the smooth adoption and effective use of cutting-edge automation technology. Without workers capable of leveraging the full potential of such technology, laboratories investing in it may fail to maximize its benefits.

Regional Trends:

The North American Total Lab Automation Market is expected to record a major market revenue share and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Increased knowledge of advanced laboratory automation systems, an increase in the number of pharmaceutical businesses, and an increase in the demand for laboratory automation systems all contribute to market growth. Pfizer, Novartis, J&J, GlaxoSmithKline, and Novartis are among the significant pharmaceutical businesses headquartered in this region. The government also has a high concentration of contract research organizations (CROs). IQVIA, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Syneos Health, and Parexel International Corp. are some of the country's leading CROs. The country's market is very competitive due to the presence of all major industry participants, as well as tight FDA regulations. Market businesses in the country are rising, utilizing robots and automation in labs to gain an advantage over competitors.





Segmentation of Total Lab Automation Market-

By Type of Instrument-

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Automated Microplate Readers

Automated Sampling Systems

Analyzers

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Other Instruments

By Application-

Diagnostics

Genomic Solutions

Microbiology

Drug Discovery

Proteomic Solutions

Other Applications

By End-User-

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End-Users

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

