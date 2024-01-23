Europe Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033 - Technological Advancements in the Field of Informatics Expanding Consumer Reach

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As of 2023, the Europe genomic cancer panel and profiling market was valued at $2.64 billion and is expected to attain a value of $6.50 billion in 2033. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period 2023-2033. This growth is being driven by advances in genomic research and an increasing emphasis on precision therapy in oncology.







Genomic cancer panels and profiling are a contemporary technique to cancer detection that examines the genetic characteristics of malignancies before symptoms occur. The capacity of these panels to provide extensive genetic insights facilitates early detection and the development of tailored treatment strategies, which is a considerable advantage. The genomic cancer panel and profiling market is expanding because to the transformational potential these technologies have for changing cancer management. These panels improve our understanding of cancer genetics by allowing healthcare providers to identify particular genetic changes and customize interventions accordingly.



In the European market, genetic cancer panels and profiling are gaining popularity for cancer screening and management. These modern technologies provide detailed genetic information about malignancies, allowing for early detection and individualized treatment regimens.

The demand for these panels is increasing as a result of their transformational potential in changing cancer management. Factors driving market expansion in Europe include the growing popularity of liquid biopsy testing, increased cancer risk due to lifestyle changes, and the need for early detection.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Need for Cancer Profiling in Developed Countries Driving Demand for Genomic Panels and Profiling Tests

Increase in Genomic Research Funding Expanding the Market for Genomic Cancer Panels and Profiling

Technological Advancements in the Field of Informatics Expanding Consumer Reach

Market Restraints

Significant Implications of Reimbursement Reductions Impacting Growth of the Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market

Impact of High-Cost Pressure Hindering Development in Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Testing

Market Opportunities

Robust Pipeline of Genomic Cancer Panels and Profiling Tests Poised to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis

Discovery of New Biomarkers Presents an Opportunity for the Development of Diagnostics Tools and Technologie

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

Clinical

Research

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Other End Users

Segmentation by Country

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:



