Summer jobs with responsible rental housing provider SATO – call for applications now open

Press release 23 January 2024





SATO offers a variety of job opportunities in Helsinki and Turku this summer. The call for summer job applications is open from 22 January to 11 February 2024. The employment contracts begin in May–June and in most cases continue until the end of August.

One of Finland’s largest rental housing providers, SATO offers a variety of summer job roles to young people interested in the property sector, customer service and sales this summer, too.

Research shows that SATO a great place to work: 85% of SATO employees responding to the Great Place to Work survey regard SATO as an excellent place to work. We operate at the forefront of rental housing and encounter our staff members in line with our values: Human to human – Be bold, aim high – Joy of succeeding together. We are committed to promoting diversity and creating a workplace environment where everyone can feel welcome.

This year, SATO has summer vacancies in roles including House Experts carrying out property maintenance duties, sales negotiators, service specialists, housing services and marketing.

Coordinating the SATO call for summer job applications, HR Partner Sarianna Saksa says that all of the summer employees are expected to show qualities such as system dexterity and service-mindedness but also courage and initiative. The roles require knowledge of Finnish and English, with other language skills considered an asset. A category B driving licence is required for some roles.

“We’re looking forward to our summer staff joining us. We’re able to provide a summer job experience that is independent but also unique. In our roles, you’ll gain insights into the interesting world of rental housing and interact with our customers. Many SATO staff members first joined us as a summer employee and then, having completed their studies, have taken on longer-term roles with us,” Sarianna points out.

We comply with the principles of sustainability in working life and offer meaningful roles where our summer staff members are able to undergo learning and development. The summer employees will receive orientation to their work, information about the sector and the full support of their colleagues at SATO. Each summer employee will be designated their own summer tutor who will support and assist them to ensure their success in their work throughout the summer employment contract period.

We belong to the Oikotie Responsible Workplace community and comply with the Oikotie Principles of Responsible Workplace and Summer Jobs:

We respect the candidate. We provide proper orientation to the job. Our supervisors exist for the employees. We provide meaningful work that fosters development. We address unequal treatment right away. We take care of employee wellbeing. We pay a fair salary.





The call for summer job applications is open from 22 January to 11 February 2024. The employment contracts begin in May–June and in most cases continue until the end of August. See here for the SATO summer job vacancies.

For more information, please contact:

Johanna Koramo, VP, Human Resources, SATO Corporation

Sarianna Saksa, HR Partner, SATO Corporation

Email address format: firstname.lastname@sato.fi