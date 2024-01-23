Food Contact Paper Market Forecasts 2023-2028 - Rising Sustainability Trends and Global Population Surge Drives CAGR of 4.18%

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Contact Paper Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food contact paper market is set for steady growth over the forecast period, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.18%. As the world population continues to rise, surpassing 8 billion, and the online food delivery systems and bakery industries expand, the demand for food contact paper is expected to accelerate notably.

Increasing Efficacy of Food Contact Paper Driving Market Expansion

Food contact paper has become integral in various applications including packaging for bakery goods, dairy products, meats, fruits, and vegetables, and for takeaway food. The material offers enhanced protection against external elements and contamination, effectively extending the shelf-life of products. This, coupled with growing consumer awareness regarding hygiene, is providing a significant thrust to the market.

Growth Drivers

Global Population Growth : As consumption needs intensify with the expanding population, the utilization of food contact paper is anticipated to surge, further propelled by the increased spending power in developing nations.

: As consumption needs intensify with the expanding population, the utilization of food contact paper is anticipated to surge, further propelled by the increased spending power in developing nations. Online Food Delivery Trends : The online food delivery sector, which widely relies on food contact paper for the safe packaging of goods, has observed a sharp rise in use, particularly following the pandemic, with services such as Zomato and Toast Delivery revealing a strong uptick in customer engagement.

: The online food delivery sector, which widely relies on food contact paper for the safe packaging of goods, has observed a sharp rise in use, particularly following the pandemic, with services such as Zomato and Toast Delivery revealing a strong uptick in customer engagement. Bakery Industry Expansion: The sector continues to showcase strong growth, with glassine paper, a type of food contact paper, becoming the preferred choice for lining baked goods, significantly contributing to market growth.

Sustainable Packaging in Focus Amid Tightening Regulations

Steps taken by governing bodies around the world, including the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) and Indian government regulations, to enforce sustainable packaging, are anticipated to positively influence market dynamics, promoting the use of eco-friendly packaging solutions like food contact paper.

Regional Insights and Key Market Innovations

North America is projected to be a dominant player in the food contact paper market during the forecast period, with increased demand attributed to the rising urban population and the adoption of packaged food. Innovations such as SKPMIL's high gloss, low GSM food packaging paper, and Zanders' Zanbarrier NGR, stand as testament to the industry’s progress towards sustainability and efficiency.

The market is categorized based on type, application, and geography, with each segment experiencing varying degrees of growth influenced by industry trends and consumer preferences.

For companies operating within this space, stakeholders, and investors looking to gain a competitive edge, this latest report offers valuable insights into market dynamics, driving forces, and challenges shaping the food contact paper industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $85.77 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $114.24 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

Report Segmentation:

By Type

Kraft Paper

Greaseproof Paper

Parchment Paper

Others

By Application

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Poultry

Others

Companies Profiled

Mondi

Westrock Company

Georgia-Pacific

Twin River Paper Company

UPM

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

GM Packaging

Superior Paper

TopCare

KRPA Holding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3rzwk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment