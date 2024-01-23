Metering Pumps Market: Set for Growth, Forecasted at USD 8.5 Billion by 2028, Diaphragm Type Leading the Way

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metering Pumps Market by Type (Diaphragm Pump, Pistons/Plungers), End-Use Industry (Water Treatment, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Pharmaceuticals), Pump Drive (Motor, Solenoid, Pneumatic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New research indicates the global metering pumps market is expected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2028, driven largely by surges in the diaphragm pump segment and robust expansion in pharmaceutical applications. Detailed in a recent report is a comprehensive investigation into the factors propelling the market growth, such as technological advancements and heightened needs within end-use industries.

In this in-depth study, market analysts have segmented the data by type, end-use industry, pump drive, and region to provide a granular view of the market landscape. The market size, currently estimated at USD 6.9 billion in 2023, reflects the integral role metering pumps play in various critical industries, including water treatment, chemical processing, and oil & gas.

According to the research, the motor-driven pump segment is on a rapid ascent, with expectations to claim the title of fastest-growing market in the projected period. The analysis enumerates on the numerous benefits, such as their efficiency and reliability, that these pumps offer to the pharmaceutical and water treatment sectors.

The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a colossal player, predicting to capture the largest market share in the metering pumps market. This impressive trajectory is a result of surging demand across countries like India, China, and Japan, regions known for their heavy industry activities and growing investments in pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries.

Key insights included in the report:

Analyzed key market drivers, such as the pressing need for wastewater treatment compliance and growing demands from burgeoning population centers experiencing rapid urbanization.

Detailed product development and innovation trends shaping the metering pumps market, spotlighting new technologies and the introduction of advanced pumping solutions.

Explored the expansive potential of market development opportunities within emerging economies and innovative marketplace segments.

Discussed the tactical market diversification strategies that offer exhaustive information about new service lines, untapped markets, and recent industry pivots.

Competitive assessments providing an in-depth review of leading market participants, their tactical advancements, and service portfolios that stand to influence the market dynamics.

This analysis is anticipated to offer stakeholders a lens through which to view market dynamics, addressing crucial elements such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in detail. It is specially crafted to assist business leaders in understanding the competencies of different regional markets and to strategize their market approaches accordingly.

The report also investigates the competitive landscape, highlighting the strategic efforts by leading players as they strive to consolidate their positions in the global metering pumps market. The comprehensive research is an indispensable tool for industry professionals looking to navigate the complexities of the market and align their growth objectives with emerging global trends.

Analyzing the Pulse of Metering Pumps: Research Unveils Industry Trends and Growth Strategies

Understanding the pulse of the market is crucial for stakeholders in the metering pumps industry. The in-depth market analysis provided in the new research publication offers an authoritative perspective on the growth strategies that are shaping the competitive landscape. Armed with such data, industry players can forge ahead, making informed decisions to capitalize on the opportunities present in this dynamic market environment.

