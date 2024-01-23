Lyophilized Injectables Market projected to reach USD 4,978.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Lyophilized Injectables Market ”, By Packaging Type (Single-use Vials, Point-of-care Reconstitution, Specialty Packaging), By Delivery Type (Prefilled Diluent Syringes, Proprietary Reconstitution Devices, Single-step Devices, Multi-step Devices), By Indication (Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Conditions, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Global Lyophilized Injectables Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3,365.4 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 4,978.3 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 5.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Packaging Type, Delivery Type, Indication, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Aristopharma Ltd. B. Braun SE Sample of Companies Covered Cirondrugs CordenPharma International Nipro Europe Group Companies (Nipro Corporation)

Market Overview

The substantial growth of the global lyophilized injectable market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and advancements in lyophilization techniques. Also known as freeze-dried drugs, lyophilized injectables offer enhanced stability and prolonged shelf life, making them widely adopted in the pharmaceutical sector. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, encompassing vaccines, antibodies, and therapeutic proteins, has significantly contributed to the market's expansion. Lyophilization proves effective in preserving the integrity of biologics by eliminating water content while maintaining the therapeutic agents' efficacy. The surge in chronic diseases and the growing emphasis on personalized medicine have further hastened the adoption of lyophilized injectables in the pharmaceutical industry. An opportunity within the global lyophilized injectable market lies in diversifying applications beyond traditional pharmaceuticals, particularly in bio-indication and personalized medicine. The versatile nature of lyophilization supports the development and commercialization of innovative therapies and diagnostics. As the bio-indication sector progresses, focusing on gene and cell therapies, vaccines, and regenerative medicine, lyophilized injectables play a crucial role in enhancing the stability and storage of advanced biologics. The emergence of personalized medicine generates a demand for lyophilized injectables tailored to smaller, customized batches.

Major vendors in the global Lyophilized Injectables market:

Aristopharma Ltd.

B. Braun SE

Cirondrugs

CordenPharma International

Nipro Europe Group Companies (Nipro Corporation)

Pace Biotech

Protech Telelinks

SCHOTT Pharma (SCHOTT AG)

Unison Chemical Works

Weefsel Pharma

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

The rapid growth of the elderly population is adding to the burden of medical costs and compounding the shortage of service providers across the world. Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), also known as chronic diseases, tend to be of long duration and are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioural factors. The main types of NCD are cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes. These diseases are driven by forces that include rapid unplanned urbanization, globalization of unhealthy lifestyles and population ageing. Unhealthy diets and a lack of physical activity may show up in people as raised blood pressure, increased blood glucose, elevated blood lipids and obesity. These are called metabolic risk factors and can lead to cardiovascular disease, the leading NCD in terms of premature deaths. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major driver for the growth of the lyophilized injection market. This trend has been particularly evident in recent years, with several instances highlighting the connection between the two. These instances demonstrate the positive correlation between the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for lyophilized injections. This trend presents a significant opportunity for stakeholders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to develop innovative solutions and improve access to these essential medications for patients worldwide.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing adoption of biologics

Increasing investment in lyophilization technology

Growing awareness of the benefits of lyophilized injectables among healthcare professionals and patients

Opportunities:

Growing demand for self-administered injectable drugs

Expanding applications of lyophilized injectable drugs

Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals

A significant driver in the global lyophilized injectable market is the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals. As the prevalence of chronic diseases rises, there is a growing need for advanced therapeutic solutions, including vaccines, antibodies, and therapeutic proteins. Lyophilized injectables, or freeze-dried drugs, offer a crucial advantage in preserving the stability and efficacy of biopharmaceuticals by removing water content without compromising the therapeutic agents. The heightened demand for these biopharmaceutical products has driven substantial growth in the adoption of lyophilized injectables in the pharmaceutical sector.

The unique capability of lyophilization to maintain the integrity of biologics during storage and transportation aligns with the evolving landscape of biopharmaceutical development. With a focus on gene and cell therapies, vaccines, and regenerative medicine, lyophilized injectables play a pivotal role in ensuring the stability of these advanced biologics. The global lyophilized injectable market is thus propelled by the increasing prominence of biopharmaceuticals and the essential role that lyophilization plays in preserving their therapeutic efficacy.

The Market for Lyophilized Injectables is Dominated by North America.

In 2022, The United States held a prominent position in the North American lyophilized injectable market and is expected to maintain its dominance globally throughout the forecast period. This projection is attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and a higher adoption rate of lyophilized injectable drugs in the region.

In the Asia Pacific region, the lyophilized injectable market is anticipated to experience the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The region includes emerging economies like China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. With significant opportunities in the healthcare sector, Asia Pacific ranked as the third-largest market globally. These countries present substantial prospects in the healthcare domain, and the lyophilized injectable market in the region is poised for rapid growth in the coming years. This anticipated growth is fueled by untapped opportunities, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing availability of contract manufacturing and research services.

The Single-use Vials Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the Lyophilized Injectables market, based on packaging type, the global market is segmented into Single-use Vials, Point-of-care Reconstitution and Specialty Packaging. Among which the market was primarily led by the single-use vials segment in 2022. The anticipated surge in the self-administration of lyophilized injectable drugs for addressing chronic conditions like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and migraine is expected to propel the growth of the single-use vials segment throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the specialty packaging segment is forecasted to experience rapid expansion from 2021 to 2031. This segment provides diverse packaging solutions, including pens, needle-free injectors, and two-part syringes that enable reconstitution within the device before injection.

