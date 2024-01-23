Semiconductor Chemical Market Projected to Reach USD 21.9 Billion by 2028: Surge Driven by Increased Demand Across Integrated Circuits and Photoresist Applications

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Chemical Market Type (High Performance Polymers, Acid & Base Chemicals, Adhesives, Solvents), Application (Photoresist, Etching, Deposition, Cleaning), End-Use (Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New research now available provides a comprehensive analysis of the semiconductor chemical market, highlighting significant growth from a current valuation of USD 12.2 billion to USD 21.9 billion by 2028. Tracking an impressive CAGR of 12.3%, the report sheds light on key drivers such as the proliferation of semiconductor usage in diverse industries, groundbreaking technological progress within the semiconductor space, and an ever-rising demand for electronic devices.

Notably, solvents hold a command position by value and volume within the type segmentation of the market, accredited to their integral role in the manufacturing of semiconductor components. Their function in the elimination of contaminants is essential for maintaining the high standard of semiconductor production.

The use of high-purity solvents is especially crucial—contamination at even a minimal level can lead to critical defects. In the application segment, photoresists emerge as a predominant force, owing to their vital part in photolithography, allowing for intricate circuit patterns to be affixed onto semiconductor wafers. The precision and reliability of photoresists are indispensable as the semiconductor industry strives for more compact and efficient chips.

Integrated Circuits End-Use Dominates Semiconductor Chemical Market Usage



Integrated circuits (ICs) are the largest market segment in end-use applications. ICs form an integral aspect of almost every modern electronic device, which constantly fuels innovation and demand in semiconductor fabrication. This continuous progress in semiconductor technology ensures a steady demand for specialized chemicals needed in cutting-edge manufacturing processes. In terms of geographic analysis, the Asia-Pacific region outpaces others in the semiconductor chemical market, led by robust production facilities and a thriving ecosystem for semiconductor assembly, mostly concentrated in Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Factors such as advanced technology, skilled workforce, and efficient production costs have made the region a hub for semiconductor chemical suppliers, fortifying its ranking in the global arena. The research presents an exhaustive interview series with CEOs, technology directors, and marketing heads, complemented by secondary research data, offering a meticulously verified market sizing for various segments. The findings are categorized as:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: C Level Executives- 20%, Directors - 10%, and Others - 70%

By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 30%, APAC - 30%, Rest of the World- 20%

This report is instrumental in equipping stakeholders with directional insights into the semiconductor chemical market. Covering industry trends, market ranking analyses, and company profiles, this research conveys a holistic view of the competitive landscape. Strategic segments such as market penetration, product developments, and market dynamics—drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges—are outlined, offering a lens on factors like demand growth, technological advances, sustainability focus, and regulatory health and safety mandates.

Key Market Insights of the Semiconductor Chemical Industry:

Detailed information on semiconductor chemicals provided by key global players. Analysis of influential market dynamics, including industry-specific drivers, challenges, and opportunities. New product development and technological innovations in the semiconductor chemical landscape. Regional market development trends showcasing lucrative and emerging semiconductor chemical markets globally. Competitive assessments outlining market shares, product portfolios, and production capabilities of top semiconductor chemical market players.

Those interested in understanding the complete picture of the semiconductor chemical market, including its current achievements and potential future developments, will find this report to be a fundamental resource.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Dow

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Foosung Co., Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

JSR Corporation

Kanto Kagaku

Kao Corporation

Linde plc

Merck KGaA (EMD Electronics)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.

Oci Company Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Resonac Holdings Corporation

SK Inc.

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tokuyama Corporation

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52q585

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment