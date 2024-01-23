Global Graphene Coating Market Forecast: Surging to USD 496 Million by 2028, Significant Application in Corrosion-resistant Coatings

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphene Coating Market by Product Type (Solvent-based, Water-based), Application (Corrosion-resistant Coating, Scratch-resistant Coating, Antifouling Coating, Flame-retardant Coating), End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A groundbreaking research publication examining the Global Graphene Coating Market has become a pivotal point of reference available on our industry-leading website for analytical data. The recent analysis forecasts that the market, valued at USD 137 million in 2023, is projected to soar to an impressive USD 496 million by the end of 2028.

These projections pinpoint a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.4% from 2023 to 2028. This surge in the market value underscores the pivotal role of Graphene coating, especially in the development of corrosion-resistant and scratch-resistant coatings for a multitude of industries.

Unprecedented Growth Spurred by Versatile Applications

The demand for Graphene coatings in anti-fouling, flame-retardant, and especially corrosion-resistant applications leads the charge as the largest market segment in both volume and value. These coatings are revolutionizing surface protection across diverse sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and marine, thanks to their unparalleled impermeability to oxygen and moisture and their mechanical robustness.

Automotive Industry to Drive Monumental Demand for Graphene Coatings

At the forefront of the market expansion is the automotive sector, positioned to exhibit the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The vast array of benefits Graphene coating offers such as its resistance to abrasion and endurance under extreme conditions, aligns perfectly with the automotive industry's push for longer-lasting and more resilient components.

Solvent-based Graphene Coatings: A Market Dominant

The report indicates solvent-based graphene coatings as the dominating product type in 2022 and predicts its continuous lead in the market. Solvent-based solutions are favored for their even application and compatibility with various substrates, easing the application process and ensuring a smooth finish.

Asia-Pacific: The Crux of Market Dominance for Graphene Coatings

With in-depth analysis focusing on key economies within the Asia-Pacific region like China, South Korea, and India, the market is experiencing exponential growth, brought on by modernization trends, governmental support for key industries, and the dynamic consumer landscape. Asia-Pacific is thus recognized as a pivotal region driving the adoption and innovation in Graphene coatings.

Our updated and expansive collection of market research offers stakeholders, businesses, and industry leaders critical insights to strategize and adapt to a rapidly evolving marketplace. The comprehensive analysis encapsulated in this latest research publication provides an in-depth understanding of the burgeoning Graphene Coating Market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $137 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $496 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.4% Regions Covered Global

