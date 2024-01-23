Global Anti-Aircraft Warfare Market Forecast: Surging to USD 28.6 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Defense Capabilities and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-aircraft Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Protection and Attack), System (Weapon System, Radar System, Electronic Warfare System, Command and Control System), Platform (Land , Naval and Airborne), Range & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive study on the anti-aircraft warfare market has been made publicly available, offering a detailed analysis and forecast of the industry from 2023 to 2028. This research highlights the crucial expansion of the market which is projected to rise significantly from a valuation of USD 20.9 billion in 2023 to an astounding USD 28.6 billion by 2028, showing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% throughout the forecast period.

The surging market is primarily driven by the escalating need for defense against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), coupled with the ongoing development of homegrown air defense systems. The urgent demand for enhanced security measures due to rising global conflicts and substantial defense expenditures significantly contribute to the market's vigorous growth.

Despite these promising developments, the anti-aircraft warfare industry faces hurdles such as the sophisticated technical challenges of countering unmanned aerial vehicles (C-UAV) and the continued innovation of hypersonic weapons, which may impede market expansion.

Among the segments analyzed, the attack capability of anti-aircraft warfare systems dominates the market, predicted to hold a substantial share of 67.1% in 2023. This dominant share is fueled by multiple contracts for the acquisition of attack-centric weapon systems, underlining the segment's vast growth potential.

In the system categorization, weapon systems are anticipated to hold the majority stake, especially within the naval segment. Predicted to display a market share of 44% and achieve the highest CAGR of 7.1%, naval weaponry is acquiring momentum due to the elevating requirements for missile and directed energy anti-aircraft defense systems.

Naval anti-aircraft warfare systems are expected to grasp the largest market share, with prominent demand noted in naval ships and unmanned surface vehicles. This trend is driven by advances in development and procurement processes.

Focusing on the range of systems, long-range anti-aircraft solutions are poised to experience the highest growth, anticipated to jump from USD 3.38 billion in 2023 to USD 4.87 billion in 2028. Growing at a CAGR of 7.6%, this segment is reinforced by the need for comprehensive protection from an array of aerial threats at greater distances.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific market is set to register the most significant CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This growth is largely attributed to major defense initiatives in countries like China and India, where air defense systems procurement and development are on the rise due to geopolitical tensions.

Industry specialists and leading entities, including component suppliers, Tier 1 companies, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), have shared insights that have shaped the findings of this report. Their perspectives are an integral part of the study that encompasses all facets of the anti-aircraft warfare arena.

The in-depth report on the anti-aircraft warfare market provides a granular view of all corners of the industry, offering stakeholders valuable insights to enhance their business strategies and capitalize on market opportunities. This includes analysis of key drivers such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, indigenous air defense systems development, and the proliferation of advanced stealth and electronic countermeasures technologies. Industry-wide competitive assessments furnish stakeholders with knowledge to navigate the market's dynamic landscape effectively.

Product Development/Innovation: Gain access to insights on state-of-the-art technologies, ongoing R&D efforts, and new product launches in the domain.

Market Development: Acquire comprehensive knowledge about emerging markets and scrutinize the anti-aircraft warfare market across various regions.

Market Diversification: Discover exhaustive data on fresh products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investment trends in the market.

Competitive Landscape: Attain an in-depth evaluation of market shares and growth strategies of the forefront industry players.

This meticulously prepared market analysis delivers actionable intelligence that empowers stakeholders to seize the moment with well-informed decisions in the increasingly crucial field of anti-aircraft warfare.

